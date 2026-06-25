[Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] Murata expands Product Information Management API Service to cover all 73 product categories

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) now covers all 73 product categories in its Product Information Management (PIM) API Service. By using this API service, engineers, developers, and procurement specialists can retrieve up-to-date product information, enabling prompt responses to product status changes and reducing the risk of component obsolescence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624146819/en/

As digital transformation accelerates in the manufacturing industry, a wide variety of systems and platforms are being used across the entire workflow - from design and component selection through to procurement. Previously, Murata’s PIM API Service covered only surface-mount and leaded ceramic capacitors and inductors. This narrow service coverage required users to manually retrieve and update information for all other products. This not only placed a burden on users but also raised concerns that changes to product specifications or status might not be captured in real time, potentially impacting development and component supply.

In response, Murata has expanded the service to cover all 73 product categories listed on its product database. Users can now automatically retrieve the latest product information, such as specifications, status, S-parameters, and SPICE Netlists, for a much wider range of products through their external systems and platforms by incorporating an update program into their existing system or platform*. This supports greater efficiency in design, component selection, and procurement, while also helping users quickly identify alternative components when product status changes, thereby reducing the risk of component obsolescence.

Going forward, Murata will continue to enhance its Digital Services and strengthen integration with external systems to further improve user experience.

More details on the Product Information Management API Service are available here.

For inquiries regarding the API service, including requests to expand the information provided, please contact us here.

Notes: *An API key issued by Murata is required to use the API service. Please submit a usage application here.