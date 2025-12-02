Murata Unveils World’s First 15nF/1.25kV C0G MLCC in 1210-inch Size

[Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] 15nF/1.25kV/C0G MLCC in 1210-inch Size

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) announces the launch and mass production of its multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) featuring a capacitance of 15nF, a rated voltage of 1.25kV, and C0G characteristics in the compact 1210-inch (3.2mm x 2.5mm) size. This product delivers highly efficient power conversion and stable performance under high-voltage conditions, making it suitable for onboard chargers (OBCs) in electric vehicles (EVs) and power supply circuits in high-performance consumer devices.

Resonant and snubber circuits are essential for efficient power conversion and suppressing current and voltage peaks. In both circuits, repeated exposure to high voltage and high current can cause even slight changes in component performance, leading to efficiency loss or heat generation and potentially causing malfunction or failure. Recent trends also show a shift in power supply switching devices from silicon MOSFETs to silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, which enable higher efficiency and faster switching. SiC MOSFET applications require breakdown voltages of 1.2kV, driving demand for capacitors with ratings exceeding this specification. These applications, therefore, require capacitors that maintain stable performance across wide temperature ranges, minimize power loss, and withstand high operating voltages.

Leveraging Murata’s proprietary ceramic and electrode materials, thin-layer molding technology, and high-precision stacking technology, the new 1.25kV MLCC addresses these needs, supporting the latest SiC MOSFET technologies. The inherent advantages of C0G in accordance with EIA standards - low loss and stable capacitance over an operating temperature range from -55°C to +125°C - make the new product ideal for use in both resonant and snubber circuits. For design flexibility, the capacitance range spans from 4.7nF to 15nF, with a tolerance of ±1% to ±5%.

Murata remains committed to further miniaturization, increased capacitance, and higher voltage ratings in MLCCs, while also reducing environmental impact through efficient resource use, waste reduction, and recycling in manufacturing.

