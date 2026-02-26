Musaffa Expands Faith-Aligned Investing With Their Global Halal Investment Platform for US Markets

Musaffa, a leading fintech platform dedicated to Shariah-compliant investment research and Islamic Finance Education, recently announced the launch of its Global Halal Investment Platform. This new platform provides 600,000+ Muslim investors across 200+ countries with expanded access to US capital markets via regulated and scalable trading and investment infrastructure while embedding Shariah compliance directly into the investing experience. The launch is powered by Alpaca, a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs, providing access to options, stocks, ETFs, and fixed income.

Muslim investors continue to face significant barriers when attempting to access global markets, including fragmented tools, limited access, or a lack of clear regulatory oversight. The absence of a unified system can lead to classification inconsistencies, where a stock may lose its Shariah-compliant status without the investor's immediate knowledge, putting the trust of the end-user at risk.

At the same time, demand for Shariah-compliant investing is increasing, with global Islamic finance assets projected to reach $9.7 trillion USD by 2029, marking an average annual growth rate of 10%. Islamic fintech now represents 3% of total assets, signaling opportunities for digital platforms to integrate faith-aligned financial services alongside modern trading practices.

To address both the barriers and opportunities, Musaffa integrated with Alpaca’s Broker API.

“Traditionally, Muslim investors have relied on multiple disconnected tools, including separate platforms for screening, trading, purification calculations, and zakat tracking. This fragmentation creates unnecessary manual effort and high levels of uncertainty,” explained Dilshod Jumaniyazov, Co-Founder and CEO of Musaffa. “By partnering with Alpaca, Musaffa is expanding access to US capital markets via modern, scalable trading infrastructure while embedding Shariah compliance directly into the investing experience. This launch represents a unique step forward, helping make transparent, trustworthy, and faith-aligned investing more accessible for investors who have been underserved.”

By reducing manual processes and ambiguity, Musaffa is helping investors engage with the market more confidently while remaining aligned with their religious values.

“We’re proud to empower partners like Musaffa in bridging the gap between the rapidly growing demand for faith-aligned access to US markets without friction,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpaca. “Providing infrastructure that partners use to build embeddable Shariah-compliant solutions is important for Alpaca as we expand financial accessibility globally. We’re honored to support Musaffa in enabling transparent, faith-aligned trading experiences to hundreds of thousands of investors worldwide.”

Musaffa looks to expand to 24/5 trading access in the near future.