n8n hosting options: Cloud convenience vs self-hosted flexibility

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n8n gives businesses a flexible way to build workflow automations that connect apps, move data, trigger actions and reduce manual work. But before you start building, you need to decide where to run n8n.

The two main options are n8n Cloud and self-hosted n8n hosting. Both give you access to the same core workflow-building experience, but the hosting, set-up, security and costs work differently.

n8n Cloud: Faster to start

n8n Cloud is the fully managed version of the platform. You create an account, access the n8n canvas in your browser, connect apps, add credentials and start building workflows.

The main advantage is that you do not need to prepare or maintain the hosting environment yourself. n8n handles the backend platform, which makes n8n Cloud a good fit for smaller teams, start-ups, agencies and users who want to build automations without taking on server administration.

It works particularly well for straightforward workflows such as connecting forms to e-mail platforms, spreadsheets, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, lead routing, notifications and follow-ups.

The trade-off is that you work within the limits and pricing structure of the managed service.

Self-hosted n8n: More hosting flexibility

Self-hosted n8n runs on infrastructure you choose, such as a virtual private server (VPS). You still use n8n through your browser, but the application and workflows run from your own server environment.

This makes self-hosting a better fit when you need to connect n8n to private systems, store workflow data on your chosen infrastructure, run higher-frequency automations or adjust server resources as demand increases.

A typical set-up includes a VPS, domain or subdomain, SSL certificate, database, backups, monitoring, firewall rules and access controls.

Because you manage the hosting environment, you are also responsible for security. This includes encryption, authentication, software updates, credential storage, backups, monitoring and protecting webhook endpoints.

Self-hosting can also change how your costs scale. Instead of pricing based mainly on workflow executions, your expenses are linked more closely to infrastructure such as CPU, RAM, storage, backups and support.

Which option fits your business?

n8n Cloud makes sense when you want to start quickly and keep the technical workload light.

Self-hosted n8n is better suited to businesses that need a custom hosting environment, private system access, adjustable server resources or more choice over where automation data is stored.

A preconfigured VPS can also reduce the amount of manual work needed to get a self-hosted set-up running.

Run n8n on Domains.co.za VPS Hosting

Domains.co.za Self-Hosted n8n VPS Hosting gives you n8n pre-installed and configured on Debian 13, so you can launch workflows without building the base server environment from scratch.

The service includes unlimited workflows, local South African hosting at Teraco in Isando, dedicated IP addresses, scalable VPS resources, full root access, monthly backups, pre-built templates and expert support.

If you want to run n8n on local VPS infrastructure while keeping room to scale your automations, get started with Domains.co.za Self-Hosted n8n VPS Hosting and build workflows on a server environment designed for 24/7 automation.