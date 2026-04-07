Nadia Karkar Joins 500 Global as Managing Partner

500 Global today announced the appointment of Nadia Karkar as Managing Partner as the firm expands its global investment platform. Nadia’s appointment follows the recent announcement of the appointment of Atul Mehta — former Chief Investment Officer of the International Finance Corporation — to 500 Global's Board of Directors, and reflects the firm's continued build-out of the leadership and capabilities required to deliver on its next stage of global growth.

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Nadia joins from TPG Rise, the $31 billion impact investing platform of TPG Inc., where she most recently served as Head of Business Development, responsible for product innovation, strategic partnerships and corporate development. She played a central role in building TPG Rise Climate’s Global South Initiative, a blended finance vehicle designed to catalyze at-scale institutional capital for investments in climate solutions across emerging markets. Before TPG Inc., Nadia was a Partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, one of the world’s leading law firms.

Nadia brings a unique combination of skills to 500 Global and will play a key role in defining and executing the firm's strategic agenda. Her track record includes developing high trust partnerships with some of the world’s largest sovereign and institutional funders, and she brings expertise across venture, private equity, and infrastructure asset classes – a lens that maps directly onto 500 Global’s strategic evolution as a firm.

“Institutional and sovereign investment strategies should not only include backing great founders, but focus on aligning capital, policy, and innovation at scale," said Courtney Powell, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner of 500 Global. "Nadia has spent her career at the intersection of all three, and she understands that unlocking investment in complex, high-growth economies requires convening the right partners around a shared thesis and translating that into models that can be repeated across sectors.”

"We’re seeing a turning point in how institutional capital engages with emerging markets – moving from a conversation organized around risk to one organized around what’s possible when the right capital, talent and infrastructure converge," said Nadia. "To make that real, we need to move from one-off projects to durable platforms, and to redesign blended finance around aspiration rather than anxiety. 500 Global has spent fifteen years doing the hardest part — building local presence, earning founder trust, and investing in the ecosystems that make great companies and sustainable growth possible. I've arrived at just the right time to help build the next layer – the partnerships and platforms that move institutional capital into emerging markets and sectors at scale – and in so doing, create real, lasting impact in the places where it matters most."

500 Global’s investment platform is rooted in the markets where it invests, comprising approximately 140 team members in more than 20 countries, with over 50% of its managing partners and senior leadership roles held by women. The firm’s platform spans the full investment environment – from catalyzing early opportunities, to scaling high-growth companies, to architecting sovereign mandates and national transformation strategies – underpinned by a dedicated ecosystem development and policy advisory infrastructure. It is this combination of local presence, representative leadership, and integrated capabilities that 500 Global relies on to help source high-quality opportunities and structure the partnerships required to scale them.

This next phase of 500 Global’s growth will focus on sectors where the convergence of institutional capital and entrepreneurial innovation creates not just commercial opportunity, but lasting economic and social impact, including climate resilience, global health, digital infrastructure, and financial inclusion.