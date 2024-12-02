Naspers SA CEO Mahanyele-Dabengwa joins board

Naspers SA CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa.

JSE-listed internet giant Naspers has appointed SA CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa to its board of directors, effective 1 April 2025.

The company also announced Mahanyele-Dabengwa has been nominated for appointment as an executive director of Prosus at the next annual general meeting. Before her appointment to the Prosus board, the company’s shareholders need to approve the move.

Prosus is a global investment group that invests and operates across sectors and markets with long-term growth potential. It is among the largest technology investors in the world.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa joined Naspers as South Africa CEO, in July 2019. Before joining Naspers, she was co-founder and executive chairperson of Sigma Capital, an investment holding company formed in 2015. She held the CEO position at Shanduka Group, an investment holding company, from 2004 to 2015.

She is also an independent non-executive director of Vodacom and Discovery Insure, and a member of the United Nations Global Compact SA board and the BRICS council.

“We saw encouraging developments in South Africa’s operating environment in the first half of this financial year, creating a more favourable backdrop for growth,” says Mahanyele-Dabengwa.

“Our South African businesses performed positively over the period and we expect them to accelerate their performance, through our strategy of driving innovation and adopting an AI [artificial intelligence] first mindset.

“As digital platforms increasingly drive economic growth around the world, Naspers is proud to champion the digital platform economy in SA, as a catalyst for economic development, innovation and job creation.”

Naspers also announced today that after 29 years of exemplary leadership and service, Basil Sgourdos has retired as group chief financial officer.

Nico Marais will assume the role of interim CFO of Naspers and Prosus. According to the firm, the process to finalise the role of group CFO has begun.