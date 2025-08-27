NEC XON, Eutelsat OneWeb: Transforming connectivity for Africa’s most challenging environments

Carel Coetzee, CEO of NEC XON.

Across Africa, industries operating in remote and difficult-to-reach locations face a persistent challenge: reliable, high-speed connectivity. Mining operations deep in rural regions, offshore oil platforms, government outposts and agricultural enterprises often work in areas where fibre deployment is unfeasible, mobile coverage is inconsistent and microwave networks are expensive or slow to deploy. For these sectors, data access is not a luxury – it is important operational information.

NEC XON, in partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb, is addressing these challenges with an integrated approach that combines enterprise-grade low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity with innovative last-mile solutions, creating a model for connectivity in Africa’s most demanding environments.

Understanding the challenges of remote operations

Enterprises operating far from urban centres face a unique set of connectivity challenges that can directly impact productivity, safety and growth. Infrastructure gaps remain a major hurdle – fibre and traditional terrestrial networks rarely extend to remote sites, and deploying new infrastructure can take months and cost millions. In sectors like mining, oil and gas and logistics, operational continuity is critical; even short periods of downtime can disrupt safety monitoring, halt production and compromise regulatory compliance.

These industries also demand flexibility and resilience. Temporary sites or mobile operations require scalable solutions that can move and grow with the business, while dependable backup connectivity is essential in areas where fibre or mobile coverage is inconsistent. Without such resilience and redundancy, remote operations remain vulnerable to costly disruptions and lost opportunities.

Wally Beelders, Executive: Communications Solutions at NEC XON.

“These challenges require a different approach to connectivity,” says Wally Beelders, Executive: Communications Solutions at NEC XON. “It’s not just about putting a satellite terminal somewhere. It’s about creating a fully integrated, end-to-end service that meets the operational, regulatory and security requirements of the sectors we serve.”

NEC XON enhances this capability with bundled last-mile solutions, including point-to-point, point-to-multipoint and Super WiFi networks. Says Carel Coetzee CEO of NEC XON: “What sets us apart from other distributors is a product portfolio that allows for integrated last-mile solutions. We can stack this on the back end of your OneWeb, which serves as the backhaul. We bundle these solutions together to provide more comprehensive coverage, connecting schools, hospitals, clinics, communities… at a more affordable rate.”

Key differentiators for African industries

The NEC XON-OneWeb approach is uniquely suited to African environments:

Fully integrated backhaul + last-mile solutions – delivering end-to-end connectivity from satellite terminal to the user.

– delivering end-to-end connectivity from satellite terminal to the user. Rapid deployment – installations can be completed within days, ensuring that critical operations are online almost immediately.

– installations can be completed within days, ensuring that critical operations are online almost immediately. Pan-African presence – NEC XON’s strong footprint in South Africa and across the continent enables fast response times, local support and culturally informed engagement.

– NEC XON’s strong footprint in South Africa and across the continent enables fast response times, local support and culturally informed engagement. Enterprise and carrier-grade reliability – designed for mission-critical applications rather than consumer use.

– designed for mission-critical applications rather than consumer use. Super WiFi technology – coverage radius of up to 1.7km, suitable for enterprise campuses, rural communities and mobile operations.

This integration enables NEC XON to deliver comprehensive coverage in areas that were previously inaccessible or cost-prohibitive, providing enterprises and communities with reliable connectivity where they need it most.