NEC XON implements SA's first Pricer Electronic Label solution for Weelee’s flagship Mega Store

From left: Minesh Manga, Executive: Enterprise and Retail at NEC XON; Hennie Nel, Chief Technology Officer at Weelee; and Nivashen Naguran, Key Account Executive at NEC XON.

Weelee’s flagship Mega Store in Centurion, Gauteng, has become the NEC XON Retail Business Unit’s first implementation of the Pricer Electronic Label solution in South Africa’s pre-owned vehicle market.

Weelee, a fast-growing player in the pre-owned vehicle industry, sought to differentiate itself from competitors by moving away from traditional printed paper labels. The Pricer Electronic Label solution now enables it to present vehicle data digitally, boosting operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.

“We have embraced the advanced pricing display to improve operational efficiency and give our customers a superior experience. The electronic label solution was the perfect fit, seamlessly integrating with our platform and we are proud to say this was an industry first for mega vehicle retailers in South Africa,” says Hennie Nel, Chief Technology Officer at Weelee.

A cutting-edge solution for competitive advantage

Weelee’s primary challenge was finding a way to modernise its vehicle display methods, while managing high inventory turnover. Minesh Manga, Executive: Enterprise and Retail at NEC XON, explains: “Weelee needed a solution that allowed them to display vehicle information in real-time and keep up with their high turnover rates. Our Pricer solution was the perfect fit.”

NEC XON's Pricer Full Graphic HD 200 electronic labels.

The NEC XON team installed Pricer Full Graphic HD 200 electronic labels, which display key vehicle information, such as make, model, mileage, price, service history and a brief description.

Additionally, each label includes a QR code that customers can scan to access more detailed information on the Weelee website. This feature not only enhances customer engagement, but also ensures the data displayed is accurate and up-to-date, eliminating the need for manual label changes.

Streamlined integration and customisation

NEC XON went a step further by integrating the Pricer system with Weelee’s Salesforce back-office platform, automating the process of updating vehicle information on the labels. This ensures real-time updates and significantly reduces the time required for inventory management.

“Weelee buys and sells hundreds of vehicles daily, and without the Pricer system, managing traditional labels would be time-consuming and involve greater potential for human error,” adds Manga.

To meet Weelee’s needs, NEC XON custom-designed a Perspex holder to attach the electronic labels to the inside of the vehicle’s windscreen. This bespoke solution ensures the labels are prominently displayed, improving visibility for potential buyers.

“The electronic labels not only improve the look of the dealership but also boost customer confidence in the pricing and details provided,” says Nel.

Expanding horizons

Following the success of the Centurion Mega Store, Weelee plans to roll out similar flagship stores nationwide, and NEC XON continues to collaborate with Weelee to further enhance the solution and explore additional opportunities in other non-conventional retail environments.