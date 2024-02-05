NEC XON parent wins Telecom Review Excellence Award for Most Innovative Product/Service globally for telco B2B leadership

Johann Coetzee, Executive Vice President, NEC XON.

NEC Corporation, which positions itself as a leading global IT and network transformation services provider and majority shareholder in NEC XON, has been named winner of the Most Innovative Product/Service (Vendor) – Global award at the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit 2023. This award was granted for NEC’s innovative telecoms solutions, which significantly enhance the digital experience for B2B customers of telecoms operators and add substantial value to services offered to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as large enterprise/government customers.

The Telecom Review Excellence Awards were celebrated at the 17th edition of Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, one of the most anticipated and largest ICT events in the industry, held in December in Dubai, UAE. The event welcomed distinguished guests, including C-level executives within the ICT industry and a broad range of professionals. This marks the second consecutive year that NEC has won the award.

NEC XON Executive Vice President, Johann Coetzee, expressed his pride at NEC securing the award. “This recognition underscores NEC's commitment to revolutionising the digital experience for B2B customers in the telecoms sector, delivering unparalleled value to SMEs and large enterprise/government customers. As a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, NEC XON continues to play a pivotal role in driving innovation across Africa and contributing to the success of NEC's cutting-edge B2B telecoms solutions on a global scale."

Based on an open and trusted partner ecosystem, NEC provides a wide range of innovative telecoms B2B solutions and services, including networking, security and virtualisation solutions, across the globe. Using its multi-vendor integration capabilities and domain expertise, NEC’s cutting-edge offerings are well-tailored to meet the business objectives of each operator, enabling them to create new revenue streams in the 5G era.

Furthermore, the uniqueness of NEC's telecoms B2B services lies in their focus on operators' business growth, from joint go-to-market, business planning to sales and technical enablement, aiming to expand their reach to enterprises. These business-oriented services help operators shift from traditional connectivity businesses to more value-added services, playing a key role in driving digital transformation for their enterprise customers.

"It is a huge honour that NEC has been recognised for this global award for our telco B2B solutions. Through collaborations with our trusted partners and worldwide customer base, we recognise the importance of enterprise and public businesses for operators as we support the ongoing wave of digital transformation," said Masayuki Kayahara, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC Corporation. "Utilising our decades of experience in the telecoms industry, as well as our multi-vendor and multi-domain service capabilities, NEC is committed to enhancing customer value and contributing to joint business creation among 5G networks in the digital era."