NEC XON partners with Skywire to deliver high-speed OneWeb satellite solution for remote connectivity across SA

Faried Souma, GM of Wireless at NEC XON. (Image: NEC XON)

NEC XON, in partnership with Skywire, has successfully deployed an innovative OneWeb satellite solution tailored to meet the connectivity challenges faced by rural communities and remote enterprises across South Africa. Through this collaboration, NEC XON and Skywire have provided a cutting-edge, high-availability solution that supports both mobile and fixed connectivity applications in hard-to-reach areas, addressing critical needs in community services, disaster recovery and diverse business sectors.

First unique application: Voter enrolment in rural areas

One of Skywire’s initial OneWeb applications was a unique mobile solution designed to support voter enrolment in rural communities. Tasked with tight deadlines, NEC XON and Skywire co-ordinated resources rapidly from initial notification to final deployment within two weeks. The team worked tirelessly to install and test the solution aboard a mobile community service centre in time for its presentation by the Western Cape premier at Parliament. This installation included a specially sourced self-levelling bracket to accommodate rural terrains, ensuring reliable connectivity in remote locations.

Johan Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at Skywire, says: “The OneWeb solution offered by NEC XON provides a seamless, high-availability network. It directly connects to satellites in LEO (low earth orbit), ensuring uninterrupted service even in the most remote locations.”

According to Faried Souma, General Manager of Wireless at NEC XON: “The partnership with Skywire exemplifies our ability to meet the diverse connectivity needs of remotely accessed business-critical applications, enabling real-time decision-making and enhancing operational resilience.”

End-to-end connectivity solution for rural applications

NEC XON’s OneWeb solution provides an answer where terrestrial towers aren't available. This includes areas like the Northern Cape and the Karoo, where using clear line of sight over longer distances is problematic due to mountainous terrain. LEO satellite offers higher speeds, low latency (~70ms compared to over 600ms with GEO networks), and dependable uptime even in rugged areas. This LEO satellite solution enables Skywire to deliver reliable service where traditional networks cannot reach, with faster installations and reduced operational costs.

The NEC XON OneWeb deployment goes beyond hardware. NEC XON’s fully configured satellite user terminals and Skywire’s trained technical teams ensure smooth and efficient installations. A unique management interface provides Skywire with visibility over all customer terminals, enhancing proactive maintenance and support capabilities. Customers now have access to enhanced connectivity solutions, whether for mobile applications in social development, healthcare or government services, or as a primary or backup connectivity option for industries like mining, retail and construction.

Building on a trusted partnership

Skywire’s decision to partner with NEC XON for the OneWeb satellite solution reflects the strength of their long-standing relationship. Over the years, NEC XON has supported Skywire’s expansion, including significant deployments of NEC licensed spectrum microwave equipment. This partnership has proven essential in delivering innovative solutions such as OneWeb, allowing Skywire to provide unmatched service to customers even in remote and challenging locations.

“NEC XON’s dedication and expertise in delivering a satellite solution with OneWeb that meets Skywire’s high standards of connectivity has been invaluable,” said Botha. “The team’s commitment to meeting tight deadlines and supporting our mission is something we greatly value as we continue to grow our service offerings.”

Expanding access to new sectors and communities

The success of the OneWeb deployment has drawn interest from a variety of sectors eager to benefit from low-latency, high-availability connectivity. Moving forward, NEC XON and Skywire plan to expand OneWeb services into sectors such as mining, oil and gas, and border security, with additional focus on the retail and banking sectors. By delivering powerful connectivity in remote areas, the OneWeb solution is poised to play a transformative role in South Africa’s digital future.