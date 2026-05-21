NEC XON strengthens Africa wireless portfolio

Wally Beelders, Executive: Communications Solutions at NEC XON.

NEC XON has reinforced its position in the wireless connectivity market through a strategic distribution partnership with Mimosa Networks, enabling the delivery of high-performance fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions across Africa.

The partnership positions NEC XON as a key distributor and solutions provider for Mimosa’s carrier-grade wireless technology, supporting operators, service providers and enterprises that require rapid, scalable connectivity in environments where fibre deployment is limited, impractical or cost prohibitive.

“Mimosa has become a key part of our wireless strategy,” says Wally Beelders, Executive: Communication Solutions at NEC XON. “We now have the technology, the commercial model and the technical capability to deliver high-speed connectivity using unlicensed spectrum, both for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications across the continent.”

Addressing infrastructure gaps with wireless alternatives

Mimosa’s portfolio is designed to deliver fibre-like performance using advanced wireless technologies, including TDMA scheduling, MU-MIMO and beamforming. Operating in unlicensed 5GHz and 6GHz spectrum, the solutions enable rapid deployment with significantly reduced cost and complexity compared to traditional infrastructure.

This approach is particularly relevant in markets where connectivity demand is growing but infrastructure roll-out remains constrained. With deployment times measured in days rather than months, service providers can extend coverage quickly to underserved areas, multi-dwelling units and enterprise environments.

Jim Nevelle, SVP and General Manager at Mimosa.

“Across the Middle East and Africa, operators are under pressure to expand broadband access efficiently,” says Jim Nevelle, SVP and General Manager at Mimosa. “Our technology enables partners like NEC XON to deliver reliable, high-capacity wireless networks that scale rapidly while maintaining strong price-to-performance advantages.”

Early traction across sub-Saharan Africa

NEC XON has already begun deploying Mimosa solutions across multiple markets in sub-Saharan Africa, with active customer engagements in South Africa, Namibia and Malawi, and ongoing proof-of-concept projects in Ethiopia and Lesotho.

The company expects to roll out between 2 000 and 5 000 devices over the next 12 months, reflecting growing demand for flexible wireless connectivity solutions that can complement or replace traditional fixed infrastructure.

Beyond initial deployments, the partnership is expected to play a key role in enabling broader connectivity initiatives, including rural broadband expansion, enterprise connectivity and the restoration of connectivity in regions where network infrastructure has been affected by environmental or logistical challenges.

“As connectivity needs evolve, wireless is no longer a stopgap – it is a key access technology,” Beelders adds. “Our focus is on delivering solutions that are fast to deploy, reliable in performance and commercially viable for operators across Africa.”