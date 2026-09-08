NEC XON turns R1m in AI savings into sovereign AI Pod offering with HPE

NEC XON is bringing secure, private AI to customers through its new AI Pod offering. (Image: NEC XON)

NEC XON has automated its own executive and financial reporting. Using AI, the company is recovering an estimated R1 million in analysis, reporting and presentation effort across its business units in the current financial year – and it has done so without any sensitive company information leaving its environment. Now, in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the company is packaging that capability for customers as a new AI Pod offering.

The AI Pod is a compact, pre-integrated AI environment combining the compute, storage, networking, GPU acceleration and software required to run enterprise AI workloads inside an organisation's own infrastructure. HPE supplies the integrated AI infrastructure stack; NEC XON wraps it in consulting, software development, implementation and managed services.

Caught between two extremes

The offering targets a gap that has opened up in almost every organisation's AI journey: employees are already using public AI platforms – often with confidential business information – while formal private-AI programmes remain out of reach.

Anthony Laing, General Manager of Networking at NEC XON. (Image: NEC XON)

“Every organisation needs an AI strategy, but many are currently caught between two extremes,” says Anthony Laing, General Manager of the Networking Business Unit at NEC XON. “On one side, employees are using publicly available AI platforms that may expose confidential information. On the other, organisations face complex, multimillion-rand AI infrastructure projects that can take months or years to implement. The AI Pod is designed to close that gap.”

Sovereign by design

Because the AI Pod runs within the customer's own environment, data, models and prompts remain inside the organisation's infrastructure and jurisdiction at all times. For businesses subject to POPIA in South Africa, Kenya's Data Protection Act and similar regimes across the continent, this provides a practical route to AI adoption that keeps sensitive information under direct organisational control rather than in third-party cloud platforms.

Managed service, not mega-project

Rather than requiring a large upfront infrastructure investment, the AI Pod is delivered through a managed service model. Customers can explore practical use cases, validate business value and scale their AI capability over time as needs grow.

HPE's integrated AI portfolio brings together the underlying technologies required for enterprise AI deployment – compute, storage, networking and accelerated processing – allowing NEC XON to offer customers a single, validated route to private AI without sourcing and integrating multiple components themselves.

The AI Pods will initially be made available to selected customers through a structured adoption programme: NEC XON works with each organisation to identify suitable AI opportunities, deploys the environment and demonstrates measurable business outcomes before transitioning the customer into a managed AI service.

“The future of AI adoption will not be about whether organisations use AI, but how they use it responsibly, securely and strategically,” says Laing. “We have proven the value in our own business first. Our objective now is to help customers move from AI experimentation to practical, trusted adoption.”

NEC XON and HPE expect the AI Pod offering to become available to customers in Q4 2026.