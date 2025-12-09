Nedbank Golf Challenge powered by One80

One80 designed, delivered and optimised a course‑wide wireless solution, built on HPE Aruba Networking, for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

At the iconic Nedbank Golf Challenge(NGC), precision has always defined the experience from how the greens are prepared to the strategy behind every hole. Now, that same level of excellence extends to something just as important to today’s guests and players: fast, reliable, everywhere WiFi.

Working in close partnership with NGC, One80 has designed, delivered and optimised a full course‑wide wireless solution, built on HPE Aruba Networking. From the clubhouse and hospitality suites, to practice facilities and every fairway and green, One80 has transformed NGC into a truly connected golf destination where guests, players, media and staff could move freely without sacrificing signal, speed, or security.

Turning a traditional tournament venue into a connected destination

Like many prestigious venues, NGC’s legacy network was never built for today’s always online world. Guests wanted to stream and share their experience in real-time. Players depended on mobile apps for scoring, yardage, coaching and fitness tracking. Tournament organisers and broadcasters needed live data, rapid media uploads and reliable communication tools with zero tolerance for dead zones.

One80 stepped in as the end‑to‑end delivery partner, responsible for:

Designing the WiFi architecture from the ground up.

Specifying and deploying HPE Aruba Networking access points, switches and management platforms.

Strategically placing access points along fairways, near tees and greens, and across high‑density areas.

Fine‑tuning coverage and capacity for peak tournament conditions.

The result was a robust, high‑performance wireless environment that delivered strong coverage from the moment guests arrived at NGC until they walked off the 18th green.

Exceptional connectivity for guests and players alike

Engineered and implemented by One80, the new network is built to give every user a premium experience:

Consistent signal strength across the entire course, even in traditionally hard‑to‑reach areas.

High capacity to support large crowds during tournament days, corporate events and peak weekends.

Smooth roaming so devices stayed connected seamlessly as people moved around.

Separate, secure networks for operations, staff, media and guests to protect performance and safety.

For guests, this meant an easy digital check‑in, smooth mobile payments, clear video calls, and effortless social sharing whether they were relaxing in hospitality areas or travelling between holes. For players, it delivered uninterrupted access to caddie apps, swing analysis tools and live scoring platforms that enhanced practice, performance and competition.

First-in-South-Africa DVOX commentary over NGC_Public_Hotspot

For the first time in South Africa, One80, together with the DP World Tour, has delivered a DVOX commentary solution over the newly deployed WiFi.

By simply connecting to the NGC_Public_Hotspot, guests could access live tournament commentary directly on their own devices, bringing the action, insight and atmosphere of the broadcast experience right into the hands of fans on the course. This innovative use of DVOX technology turned every smartphone into a personalised commentary channel, enriching the spectator experience without additional hardware or complex setup.

This milestone deployment showcases how the combination of One80’s network expertise, DP World Tour’s event vision, and HPE Aruba Networking’s platform can unlock entirely new layers of engagement for fans on site.

Powering smarter operations behind the scenes

NGC’s investment in HPE Aruba Networking delivered, configured and optimised by One80 didn’t just enhance the experience for spectators and players; it transformed the day‑to‑day operations.

Staff now rely on the WiFi network to power handheld devices, mobile point‑of‑sale terminals, digital signage, and cloud‑based management systems.

With a stable, high‑performance platform, teams could:

Coordinate events and tournament operations in real-time.

Update leaderboards and information screens instantly.

Use connected systems for maintenance, security and guest services.

Gather insights into network usage to plan for future events and services.

Thanks to One80’s implementation of centralised HPE Aruba management tools, NGC’s IT and operations teams could easily monitor performance, roll out updates, and resolve issues quickly while maintaining a secure and compliant environment throughout the venue.

Building a platform for future innovation

By selecting One80 as its technology partner and HPE Aruba Networking as its wireless foundation, NGC has positioned itself for the next wave of digital innovation in golf and hospitality.

This new WiFi and DVOX‑enabled platform opens the door to:

Enhanced fan and guest experiences during the Nedbank Golf Challenge and other events.

Richer media coverage with faster, more reliable content uploads.

New digital services such as app‑based ordering, virtual coaching, or AR‑enhanced course guides.

Deeper analytics into how guests move and engage across the property.

NGC’s course may be steeped in tradition, but its technology is firmly set on the future. With course‑wide WiFi and South Africa’s first DVOX commentary deployment, designed and delivered by One80 using HPE Aruba Networking, the Nedbank Golf Challenge offered an environment where world-class play is matched by world‑class connectivity, ensuring every visit feels both iconic and unmistakably modern.