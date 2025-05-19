Need for equal access amplified as world marks telecoms day

World Telecoms and Information Society Day 2025 highlighted the need for gender equality in digital transformation.

With this year’s World Telecommunications and Information Society Day (WTISD) wrapped, much of the spotlight was on fighting digital imbalances, including in SA.

Commemorated annually on 17 May, WTISD marks the founding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865.

Held under the theme: “Gender equality in digital transformation”, this year’s WTISD sought to highlight the pressing need to advance digital gender equality, so that more women and girls can benefit from and contribute to digital transformation.

ITU statistics indicate that of the 2.6 billion people still unconnected, the majority are women and girls. In Sub-Saharan Africa, women are 19% less likely than men to use mobile internet, leaving over 200 million of them offline.

As local organisations and the communications ministry commemorated WTISD, there were renewed calls for equitable and affordable access to ICT infrastructure and tools, as well as digital skills.

According to Mothibi Ramusi, chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA), women and girls in underprivileged, rural and underserved communities continue to face significant barriers in accessing digital tools, education and opportunities.

“In a country seeking to redress its past and build an inclusive digital society, such inequality should no longer be tolerated. This digital gender divide is not just a gap in access, it is a gap in opportunity, in empowerment and in equality, which in the context of the GNU [Government of National Unity] must not be encouraged.

“The fact that women are the most vulnerable group in our society, as opposed to men, because they carry more burden in the social, political, legal and cultural spheres, must stop.”

To address some of these challenges, Ramusi says the regulator is striving for transformation through regulatory interventions in the information communication, broadcasting and postal sectors.

“I am convinced that empowering women in the digital spaces must not be treated as charity, because it is the key to sustainable development. In my view, women bring unique perspectives, leadership and resilience.

“Across South Africa, women are already leading in several ICT companies, fintech start-ups, coding, cyber security, precision agriculture, broadcasting and digital health.”

ICASA chairperson Mothibi Ramusi. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Digital Council Africa believes that achieving gender equality in digital transformation will require investment in affordable and inclusive infrastructure, promoting digital literacy and skills development, as well as advancements in policies and partnerships.

“As digital tools become increasingly essential to daily life, ensuring women and girls have equal access is not just an equity issue, it’s a catalyst for inclusive economic growth and innovation,” it says.

“We believe digital transformation must be built on inclusion. Yet across Sub-Saharan Africa, millions of women remain digitally excluded – not due to lack of interest, but due to systemic barriers in access, affordability and opportunity.”

Magama Makgamatho, chief knowledge and digital officer at Coega Development Corporation, comments that access to reliable and affordable ICT infrastructure is no longer a luxury but a fundamental human right.

“WTISD serves as a poignant reminder that digital inclusion is essential for bridging the gaps that persist in our societies. Across South Africa and the broader African continent, millions still lack access to basic digital services. This digital divide hampers opportunities for education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and civic participation.

“I urge policymakers, industry leaders and civil society to prioritise digital transformation as a driver of sustainable development. We must work together to create an environment where technology serves as a catalyst for positive change connecting people, empowering communities and fostering economic resilience.

“The future belongs to those who embrace the digital revolution with inclusivity and purpose. Let WTISD inspire us to accelerate efforts towards a connected, inclusive and sustainable society because when we harness the power of ICT for all, everyone benefits.”

Communications ministry director-general Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani.

Digital gender equality still faces numerous barriers, which includes barriers to access, devices, trade, healthcare, employment and education for many women and girl children, highlights communications department director-general Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani.

“We have over the years witnessed the growth of the ICTs beyond communication to being the backbone of sustainable economic growth. As the progress and growth of any society depends largely on the emancipation of women, we envisage such in our country through embracing digital technologies,” according to Jordan-Dyani.

“Digital technologies empower societies and people to participate in the digital economy. From women in rural areas to have access to the e-commerce world to trade; to girls able to learn online despite their socio-economic environment; to that young start-up able to scale-up their innovation globally. Digital technologies enable more flexible work arrangements, which can benefit women, especially those with caregiving responsibilities.”