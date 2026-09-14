Neglecting ITAM governance is a growing business risk

Valene Nagiah, head: asset tracking and management, V-Track.

IT asset management (ITAM) governance is becoming a critical priority for organisations of all sizes. Done well, it helps reduce compliance exposure, strengthen security controls and ensure technology assets are managed responsibly throughout their life cycle.

Why ITAM governance matters

According to Valene Nagiah, head of V-Track asset tracking and management, ITAM governance is still often overlooked despite its growing importance. As IT estates expand and cyber crime intensifies, unmanaged or poorly controlled assets can become easy entry points for cyber criminals.

At the same time, legislation and best-practice guidance increasingly require organisations to demonstrate responsible, ethical and compliant use of technology assets and resources.

Compliance expectations are rising

The importance of ITAM governance is reflected in South African legislation and governance guidance, including POPIA, the Cybercrimes Act, the Companies Act and King V.

Nagiah says these frameworks reinforce the need for effective, compliant and ethical acquisition, development, use and distribution of technology by organisations.

“This means organisations must have the right policies, standards and frameworks in place for the procurement, management, use and disposal of IT assets,” she says.

Recognised governance structures such as ITIL and COBIT can also help organisations formalise these controls. ITIL provides practical guidance for managing IT services and IT assets across their life cycle, helping organisations improve value, control costs and manage risks linked to the purchase, use and disposal of IT assets. COBIT, developed by ISACA, provides a broader governance and management framework for enterprise information and technology, helping organisations align technology governance with stakeholder needs, risk optimisation, resource management and performance monitoring.

Visibility and policy gaps create risk

“While most organisations know they should have up-to-date ITAM governance frameworks, many still do not,” Nagiah says.

Flexera’s 2026 State of ITAM survey found that only 74% of organisations believe they have accurate visibility into their on-premises hardware, while 78% report visibility into their on-premises software across increasingly complex estates.

In South Africa, Nagiah says many organisations still rely on outdated policies or procedures, basic spreadsheet-based asset registers or no formal ITAM governance structures at all. Without clear policies and processes, they face growing compliance, audit and security risks.

How V-Track supports ITAM governance

V-Track, the intelligent IT asset tracking solution by InnoVent, supports ITAM governance through tailored IT asset policies, risk reviews and audit preparation services that help organisations close governance gaps.

Nagiah says this support is particularly valuable for small and mid-sized organisations that may not have the resources to manage ITAM compliance internally.

V-Track’s ITAM governance advisory service helps organisations define and prepare core policies and procedures across key areas, including: