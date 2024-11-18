Net5.5G IP Gala comes to successful close in southern Africa, accelerating commercial deployment of Net5.5G in the region

The Africa Net5.5G IP Gala Summit, themed: "Bring Net5.5G to Reality, Inspire New Growth", concluded successfully as part of the 27th African Communications Exhibition (AfricaCom 2024). Leading carriers from southern Africa, industry organisations, government agencies and device vendors came together to share use cases on the evolution to Net5.5G converged IP networks and industry digitalisation.

During the summit, the World Broadband Association (WBBA), the IPv6 Forum, the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), Technology Service Providers of Kenya (TESPOK), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), MTN Group and MTN South Africa jointly launched the Africa Net5.5G Action Plan Initiative. This calls on industry stakeholders to accelerate the commercial roll-out of Net5.5G and foster its prosperity. Southern Africa has become the first region to implement the UBBF Net5.5G Pioneer Program.

Launch of the Africa Net5.5G Action Plan Initiative, accelerating the commercial deployment of Net5.5G across the region. (Image: AfricaCom)

John Omo, Secretary-General of the ATU, emphasised that Africa stands at a pivotal juncture in its digital transformation. Embracing Net5.5G will enable the continent to build more resilient and flexible network infrastructures that cater to the diverse needs of the AI era. Furthermore, this technological leap will help address increasingly growing traffic, bridge the digital divide and foster sustainable development.

John Omo, Secretary-General of the ATU. (Image: AfricaCom)

Tayeb Meriem, Chair of WBBA Network Technology Work Group shared insights into global network development trends in the AI era and offered suggestions for further evolution. He pointed out that carriers and enterprise customers require a differentiated experience from networks as bandwidth requirements and the number of connections for applications like artificial intelligence generated content (AIGC) are constantly climbing. Carriers' existing brownfield data communication networks are inappropriate for meeting these bandwidth-hungry AI applications

To address these challenges, WBBA defined the Net5.5G target architecture, including WiFi 7, 400GE/800GE bearer network, AI data centre network and network digital map, to help carriers upgrading their networks to build a high-speed and high-quality network infrastructure.

Tayeb Meriem, Chair of WBBA Network Technology Work Group. (Image: AfricaCom)

At the summit, leading global carriers including MTN Group and MTN South Africa shared their commercial use cases of Net5.5G. Magatho Mello, MTN Group General Manager of Multinational Clients, shared that his team is proactively executing its B2B strategy and is delighted to partner with Huawei in delivering secure multi-branch connectivity to customers through the innovative SASE solution. This will further consolidate MTN's leading position in Africa's enterprise market as the roll-out of Net5.5G gathers pace, enabling customers to expedite their intelligent transformation.

Magatho Mello, MTN Group General Manager of Multinational Clients. (Image: AfricaCom)

Zoltan Miklos, General Manager of Network Planning at MTN South Africa, shared best practices for Net5.5G IP networks. He said that MTN South Africa supports the Net 5.5G network architecture framework, actively implements commercial deployment of key technologies such as 400GE, network digital map and SRv6, and strives to build high-quality IP networks in the AI era to provide excellent service experience for users.

Zoltan Miklos, General Manager of Network Planning at MTN South Africa. (Image: AfricaCom)

In the AI era, a mature and robust technical standard systems, coupled with leading Net5.5G solutions, are crucial. According to Alvaro Retana, Vice-President of Strategy Planning at Futurewei, key Net5.5G standards like 400GE, SRv6, Network Digital Map and network slicing have reached maturity and are being deployed at scale, making them optimal technologies for IP networks in this new era.

Alvaro Retana, Vice-President of Strategy Planning at Futurewei. (Image: AfricaCom)

Kaiyin Zhu, Director of Huawei Data Communication Standard & Patent Department, delivered a speech titled: "Net5.5G Converged IP Network, Inspiring New Growth". In his speech, Zhu highlighted that along with the upgrade to Net5.5G, Huawei will help carriers build Net5.5G converged IP networks to stimulate new growth by leveraging key capabilities such as 400GE/800GE, elastic experience assurance based on SRv6 and slicing, and ADN L4-powered Network Digital Map.

Kaiyin Zhu, Director of Huawei Data Communication Standard & Patent Department. (Image: AfricaCom)

For Net5.5G to thrive, governments must provide industry policy guidance and carriers must continue to construct Net5.5G networks.

Net5.5G Commercial Pioneer Award Ceremony. (Image: AfricaCom)

To accelerate the commercial deployment of Net5.5G in southern Africa, the Net5.5G Pioneer Program Award Ceremony was held at the summit. MTN South Africa, Econet Zimbabwe and Vuma South Africa won the Net5.5G Commercial Pioneer Award in recognition of their 400GE, SRv6 and Network Digital Map deployment, while Communications Authority of Kenya and Nigeria NITDA won the Net5.5G Policy Pioneer Award in recognition of their IPv6 Migration Policy and Future Network Infrastructure Policy.