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  • NetAlly launches LinkRunner 100G for 25G-100G ethernet testing

NetAlly launches LinkRunner 100G for 25G-100G ethernet testing

Smallest and lightest handheld tester brings physical-layer visibility to high-speed ethernet.
Issued by IoTXperts
Johannesburg, 10 Sep 2026
Get evidence, not assumptions.
Get evidence, not assumptions.

NetAlly has launched the LinkRunner 100G, the industry’s smallest and lightest handheld tester for installing, verifying and maintaining ethernet networks from 25G to 100G.

As high-speed ethernet becomes increasingly common in data centres and enterprise networks, engineers face a new troubleshooting challenge: a link can appear healthy while physical-layer problems are already affecting performance.

When 'link up' isn’t good enough

At 25G per lane, a marginal connector, fibre issue or configuration mismatch can cause degradation or prevent a link from establishing, while switch counters continue to report a healthy connection.

Forward error correction (FEC) can further mask physical-layer problems.

LinkRunner 100G provides the visibility network engineers need to find the problem, prove performance and resolve issues faster.

Physical-layer testing in your hand

LinkRunner 100G puts capabilities that previously required a cart of modular test equipment directly into the hands of the network engineer responding to the ticket.

Network engineers can:

  • Prove performance: Validate true end-to-end layer three capacity and transmission quality with measurable, repeatable results.
  • Validate fibre and optics: Test production QSFP28 optics and transceivers before deployment and reduce unexpected failures.
  • Identify configuration issues: Automatically validate speed, FEC settings, module type and interface configuration.
  • Throughput test at line rate: Quickly verify switch ports, configurations, link speeds and key network services.
  • Document every result: Generate professional reports covering optical configuration, performance metrics and link validation.

Built for modern data centre infrastructure

QSFP28 Insights automatically detects and validates:

  • 25G, 40G, 50G and 100G optics
  • FEC and interface settings
  • Single-mode and multimode fibre
  • Trunk connections
  • LC breakouts
  • MTP/MPO links

This provides engineers with real-world validation using the same optics and transceivers deployed in production.

Evidence, not assumptions

The launch comes as network teams face increasing pressure to deliver reliable high-speed connectivity while reducing troubleshooting time and avoiding costly outages.

At 25G and 100G, traditional “swap and see” troubleshooting is no longer enough. Network engineers need physical-layer visibility and measurable evidence to understand what is really happening on the link.

Prove your network delivers the performance you’re paying for.

Validate fibre and optics before they become a 2am call.

Get evidence, not assumptions, every time you test!

For more information about the NetAlly LinkRunner 100G, see the White Paper or visit www.iotxperts.co.za.

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