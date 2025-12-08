NetApp Advances EMEA & LATAM Presence with Appointment of Willem Hendrickx as Customer Demand for AI Accelerates

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Willem Hendrickxas Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA & LATAM, effective January 5, 2026. Hendrickxwill lead NetApp’s business strategy, go-to-market execution, and partner engagement across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Reporting to NetApp President César Cernuda, Hendrickx brings a deep regional knowledge and track record of building high-performing teams, further enabling the acceleration of NetApp’s international footprint by helping global customers navigate the evolving demands of hybrid cloud and AI-driven data infrastructure. Hendrickx holds a Master’s degree in Applied Economics from KU Leuven and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

“Willem joins NetApp at a pivotal time as customer demand surges for intelligent, AI-driven, cloud-enabled data infrastructure globally,” said César Cernuda, President, NetApp. “This appointment underscores our commitment to serving customers worldwide and reinforces our strategy to deliver seamless data infrastructure globally. We’re confident that Willem’s leadership and regional insight will deepen our customer relationships and drive critical growth across EMEA and LATAM.”

Hendrickxbrings over 25 years of leadership experience leading large-scale commercial transformation and driving high-growth teams across sectors including cybersecurity, telecommunications, and enterprise IT in the EMEA region. Hendrickx previously held global leadership roles overseeing EMEA regions at EMC/Dell Technologies and Alcatel-Lucent, among others.

“It’s a privilege to join NetApp at such a transformative time for the tech industry as AI adoption accelerates,” said Willem Hendrickx, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA & LATAM, NetApp. “My mission is to lead an exceptional team that drives and strengthens NetApp’s position in the region, while preparing customers for large AI workloads and deployments. I’m passionate about people and technology and look forward to leading this team to new heights of success.”