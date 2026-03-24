NetApp and Commvault Advance Cyber Resilience with Strategic Alliance

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, and Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced a strategic alliance to deliver a powerful, integrated solution for enterprise data protection and cyber resilience. The unified solution enables resilience, security, and rapid recovery for customers across on-premises and cloud environments, giving organizations confidence that their data is always available, immutable, and recoverable.

“This alliance reinforces NetApp and Commvault’s leadership in the rapidly evolving cyber resilience and data protection market,” said Dallas Olson, Chief Commercial Officer at NetApp. “Together we’re helping customers make their infrastructure intelligent and secure so they have the confidence that their data is always available, protected, and recoverable—no matter where it lives—while expanding our joint go-to-market reach and driving growth in a high-demand segment.”

Enterprises are re-architecting their cyber resilience strategies for an AI-driven world where unstructured, mission-critical data is growing at an unprecedented scale. As analytics, AI, video, and IoT workloads surge, resilience can no longer be reactive. Recovery from ransomware and cyber threats must be rapid, automated, and inherently secure. Resilience at scale is now foundational, not optional, for compliance support, operational continuity, and competitive advantage.

This alliance addresses a critical need for scaling resilience via unified cyber detection and ransomware recovery. By combining Commvault’s leading resilience, protection, and recovery capabilities with NetApp’s enterprise-grade data platform with built-in intelligence and AI-driven ransomware detection, the companies create a highly differentiated, end-to-end cyber resilience solution.

“Organizations often detect cyberattacks like ransomware too late, after they have spread across primary systems and backups, leading to a larger blast radius, extended downtime, and missed recovery time objectives,” said Gagan Gulati, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Data Services at NetApp. “The alliance between Commvault and NetApp enables customers to further defend and recover from ransomware attacks in real-time, support compliance requirements, and help ensure business continuity across hybrid environments. By combining proven resilience and built-in detection and response capabilities, our joint customers can have the peace of mind that their data is available, protected and recoverable no matter where it lives.”

Closed Loop Recovery Architecture with NetApp Autonomous Ransomware Protection (ARP)

With this alliance, NetApp and Commvault together deliver a closed-loop recovery architecture that combines early ransomware detection signals with an automated, validated recovery workflow at scale. This approach can streamline RPOs and help organizations embrace a Resilience Operations (ResOps) strategy for a more proactive defense against cyberattacks. By integrating NetApp’s AI-powered ARP on primary storage integrated with Commvault’s threat aware backup and Synthetic Recovery, organizations can minimize data loss, accelerate complete recoveries, and regain operational confidence when it matters most. Additionally, this joint offering can help customers also realize shorter rollback windows and improved data preservation with a faster return to operations and lower downtime costs.

Future joint innovation will include leveraging NetApp ONTAP restore technology as the target to further reduce data loss and significantly improve recovery speed.

“The first step in building cyber resilience in your organization is the ability to recover with trust and speed,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault. “Together Commvault and NetApp detect potential attacks close to the data and make trusted recovery decisions to quickly, cleanly, and completely restore data at scale. Our joint customers will be able to innovate with confidence that their data and their business can be resilient in the face of disruption.”

To learn more about NetApp and the new collaboration with Commvault, visit NetApp booth #S-2439 at the RSA Conference in San Francisco from March 23-26.

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