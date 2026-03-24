NetApp and Elastio Announce Partnership to Deliver Defense-in-Depth Ransomware Resilience

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, and Elastio are helping enterprises enhance their cyber resilience with a layered defense that extends from production storage into recovery data. Security teams must be ready to address threats at every layer of their technology stack, including ransomware that moved quietly through production before it was caught that now lives inside snapshots and backups. Advanced ransomware is engineered to evade prevention tools, moving quietly through production, staying below detection thresholds, reaching backup data before any alert is triggered.

"As we migrated our infrastructure, ensuring we had the right level of backup security and assurance was non-negotiable,” Marc Crudgington, VP IT Infrastructure and CISO, Crane WW Logistics. “Elastio provided continuous inspection of our backups from day one - giving us confidence in our ability to recover. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to."

The companies are embedding Elastio’s Provable Recovery Control into the NetApp Ransomware Resilience Service as “Powered by Elastio,” adding Deep File Inspection of snapshots. Together, the service delivers end-to-end resilience from ransomware detection through recovery – using recovery points that are continuously verified as clean.

"Storage needs to be part of the conversation when defining a holistic cyber security strategy,” Gagan Gulati, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Data Services. NetApp. “By protecting data where it lives, we make storage a priority to combat cyber threats like ransomware. But the stakes for business resilience and operational continuity are too high to rely on a single layer of defense. By collaborating with Elastio, we’re giving enterprises another tool to protect their most critical asset: data.”

A New Layer of Defense Inside the NetApp Ransomware Resilience Service

NetApp Ransomware Resilience Service: Detects and contains ransomware at the data layer in real time, takes immutable snapshots, guides recovery, and continuously assesses ransomware posture across ONTAP ® environments. Includes behavioral detection via Autonomous Ransomware Protection (ARP).

Detects and contains ransomware at the data layer in real time, takes immutable snapshots, guides recovery, and continuously assesses ransomware posture across ONTAP environments. Includes behavioral detection via Autonomous Ransomware Protection (ARP). Elastio Provable Recovery Control: Deep File Inspection of ONTAP snapshots, detecting zero-day ransomware, staged malware, and stealth corruption that evaded perimeter controls. No agents and continuously identify the last known clean recovery points.

Through this collaboration, both companies are enhancing cyber resilience for customers by embedding Elastio Provable Recovery Control directly into the NetApp Ransomware Resilience Service with no separate procurement and no architecture changes.

"Most organizations discover their recovery data is compromised at the worst possible moment: during an active incident,” Naj Husain, CEO, Elastio. “By then the question of whether backups are clean is no longer theoretical. The joint solution answers that question continuously, before the incident forces it."

Availability

The NetApp Ransomware Resilience Service powered by Elastio is planned for availability in the near future. Enterprise organizations interested in early access should contact their NetApp or Elastio representative to assess their current recovery posture.