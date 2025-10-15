NetApp and the 49ers Foundation Launch Data Science Education Partnership

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, and the 49ers Foundation, the largest team foundation in the NFL, today announced a multi-year partnership to provide data science education to high school students in the San Francisco Bay Area. The 49ers EDU Data Analytics Lessons Series seeks to inspire and equip the next generation of tech leaders with essential skills in data science and introduce students to career opportunities in technology.

The partnership will enable NetApp and the 49ers Foundation to utilize the unique setting of Levi’s® Stadium to provide immersive educational experiences. This collaboration is part of the 49ers EDU STEAM education program and builds upon its impactful history of educating over a half a million students in the Bay Area and beyond through digital and in-person programming. 49ers EDU educators will lead all lessons part of the Data Analytics Lessons Series, while NetApp volunteers will support students in technology career exploration.

“NetApp is committed to expanding access to data and AI education,” said George Kurian, CEO of NetApp. “Through our partnership with the 49ers Foundation, we’re providing students with the real-world experience and skill-building to thrive in a world shaped by data and AI. By providing students with hands-on opportunities in data analytics, we hope to inspire the next generation of technology leaders.”

The Data Analytics Lessons Series will teach students about data storage, cloud integration, data security, and performance optimization, all of which are crucial for managing data in real-world scenarios, including gameday operations at the stadium.

“After celebrating ten years of 49ers EDU earlier this year, we’re excited to partner with NetApp to integrate data science into 49ers EDU programming using their latest and best technologies,” said Justin Prettyman, Vice President, Philanthropy, Executive Director, 49ers Foundation. “NetApp’s commitment to serving the next generation makes them an impactful addition to our growing 49ers Foundation family. We can’t wait to partner with them to educate the world’s future technology leaders and innovators.”

“Being in the heart of Silicon Valley, we have a deep connection with technology and feel a responsibility to educate the next generation about how intertwined sports and technology are,” said Costa Kladianos, 49ers Executive Vice President of Technology. “NetApp allows us to collect, store, analyze, and utilize vast amounts of data, which ultimately allows us to have the world-class fan experience that Levi’s® Stadium is known for. We can’t wait to use our partnership to educate Bay Area youth.”

Additionally, at NetApp INSIGHT 2025, the 49ers Foundation will receive a NetApp Customer Social Impact Award for its leadership in data science education through the 49ers EDU program.

To learn more about the partnership between NetApp and the 49ers Foundation, visit 49ers.com/EDU.

