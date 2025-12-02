NetApp Collaborates with AWS to bring Enterprise Data to AWS AI Services

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced a new capability that enables enterprises to make their workflows simpler and more efficient by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI and Analytics services directly with their NetApp data both in the cloud and on-premises. Amazon S3 Access Points for Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP® enable customers to accelerate AI and analytics projects by allowing FSx for ONTAP-resident file data to be accessed via the S3 API by AWS's extensive portfolio of AI/ML and analytics services—all while the data remains in place and is fully accessible for read / write via file protocols.

“By connecting FSx for ONTAP data natively to AWS's wide range of AI, ML, and analytics services, the new integration with Amazon S3 Access Points unleashes the potential to connect to more than 100 exabytes of enterprise data stored on NetApp systems for transformative use cases like generative AI and analytics uses cases built on AWS,” said Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp. “The introduction of S3 Access Points for Amazon FSx is a game changer for both FSx for ONTAP and for on-premises ONTAP users. Customers can now use advanced cloud services directly integrated with enterprise applications and data architecture.”

As a leading enterprise storage solution provider and the only one with a first-party data storage service natively built on AWS, NetApp is uniquely equipped to help customers accelerate modern workloads in the cloud. By using Amazon S3 Access Points with FSx for ONTAP, customers can connect S3-based AWS services and ISV applications to FSx for ONTAP file systems as if they were S3 buckets. Built-in replication capabilities in ONTAP enable enterprises to mobilize their data across hybrid cloud environments, allowing FSx for ONTAP customers to easily connect to their data stored on-premises. With this capability, file data stored in FSx for ONTAP is accessible for use with the broad range of artificial intelligence, machine learning, serverless compute, and analytics services and applications that work with S3. Users can control and simplify how different applications or users can access data by creating access points with names and permissions tailored to each application or user.

By eliminating the need to move data out of FSx for ONTAP to leverage AI services, customers also benefit from the built-in cyber resilience capabilities that make ONTAP the most secure storage on the planet, including real-time ransomware detection and integrated snapshots.

“NetApp provides a unified data platform that enables customers to extract value from their data across environments,” said Jasdeep Singh, Research Manager, Cloud and Edge Services at IDC. “The close collaboration between NetApp and AWS enables customers to leverage the scale, performance, and efficiency of the cloud alongside the streamlined and proven data management of NetApp ONTAP to drive innovation. Native integration with cloud-native AI and analytics services and advanced workload management capabilities give enterprises the tools they need to operate efficiently and adapt to evolving requirements.”

