NetApp Collaborates with Cisco on Enterprise-Grade Converged Infrastructure with Disaggregated Storage for AI

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced a collaboration with Cisco to deliver a significant evolution in converged infrastructure that builds on over 20 years of work together. The newly introduced NetApp AFX architecture now integrates with Cisco Nexus switches for intra-cluster connectivity and will soon extend to FlexPod AI. This integration continues the companies’ shared vision of providing customers with an enterprise-grade foundation for AI.

NetApp AFX is powered by a disaggregated NetApp ONTAP, the industry-leading storage operating system trusted by tens of thousands of enterprise customers across industries to manage exabytes of data. The integration of Cisco Nexus 400G switches delivers the ultra-high bandwidth, low-latency, and lossless networking essential for scaling AI workloads. This ensures that customers can meet the performance demands of modern AI networks while maintaining enterprise-grade reliability and simplicity.

“The NetApp data platform allows our customers to build out intelligent data infrastructure that unifies their data for advanced workloads like AI,” said Dallas Olson, Chief Commercial Officer at NetApp. “By working with Cisco, NetApp is delivering a unified solution for AI-ready data centers. This collaboration combines the advanced storage architecture of NetApp AFX with AI networking from Cisco, setting a new standard for performance, scalability, and simplicity in enterprise AI infrastructure.”

“The integration of Cisco Nexus switches into the NetApp AFX architecture exemplifies our shared commitment to AI innovation,” said Murali Gandluru, Vice President, Data Center Networking at Cisco. “Our customers are asking for simplicity without sacrificing performance or security, which requires Cisco and strategic partners like NetApp to solve customer challenges. Together, we will move the industry forward and enable a new era of AI-driven outcomes.”

This collaboration will soon extend to FlexPod AI, which will create a flexible, secure, full-stack foundation for hybrid cloud and AI workloads. With seamless integration of the NetApp AFX enterprise-grade disaggregated all-flash storage system, Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS), and Cisco Nexus data center switching, customers can simplify their operations with centralized management through Cisco Intersight. Combining NetApp storage with high-performance networking from Cisco, FlexPod AI will enable organizations to right-size their infrastructure to match specific AI workload demands, while delivering the security and simplicity necessary to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

At NetApp INSIGHT 2025 in Las Vegas, October 14–16, NetApp will present sessions and demos, showcasing how it is driving transformation across industries. Tune in to the keynote sessions at: https://www.netapp.com/insight/

Statements by NetApp about unreleased offerings and future plans are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and should not be relied upon for purchasing or other decisions. Such statements do not constitute a commitment, obligation, guarantee, or warranty of any kind by NetApp, including about availability, functionality, pricing, or timing.

