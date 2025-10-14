NetApp Collaborates with Equinix to Simplify Virtualization for Modernized SAP Applications

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company; Broadcom, Inc.; and Kochasoft, a trusted provider of enterprise solutions, today announced a collaboration with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company®, on a new service offering for SAP S/4HANA & SAP Legacy Workloads running on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). As SAP customers determine how to deal with the upcoming expiration of maintenance support for previous versions of SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), they need an infrastructure modernization solution that is cost-effective, resilient, and secure. SAP customers currently running or planning to move to S/4HANA have a path to move to a hosted virtualized managed services environment running VCF and NetApp ONTAP to optimize cost, efficiency, and security.

When modernizing workloads that power their most important business operations, customers need to be assured that the underlying data and infrastructure will meet new demands for performance and scale without disruptions. The new NetApp and Equinix service offering for SAP workloads gives customers a world-class managed solutions environment combining VCF private cloud infrastructure with industry-leading intelligent data infrastructure from NetApp. Kochasoft enables customers to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-value in their move to Equinix, empowering SAP users to confidently plan and execute their journey to a managed SAP environment. By combining extensive SAP expertise with proven delivery methodologies, Kochasoft ensures enterprises not only modernize with agility but also achieve reliable outcomes and long-term operational success.

“This new service offering brings the power of NetApp ONTAP to SAP applications on VMware Cloud Foundation, enabling customers to build intelligent data infrastructure that delivers proven performance, reliability and security,” said Dallas Olson, Chief Commercial Officer at NetApp. “Often, technology teams find that their data environments evolved beyond recognition after multiple instances of upgrades and expansions. As they approach their next major IT shift, they have an opportunity to build intelligence into their infrastructure to unify their data across environments and strengthen cyber resilience to drive business outcomes.”

“As businesses modernize their most critical workloads, like those running on SAP applications, they need reliable and secure infrastructure that can meet the evolving demands of those applications,” said Brian Stein, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Products and Services at Equinix. “By collaborating with NetApp to host SAP applications in VMware Cloud Foundation environments, our customers have greater flexibility and control. With our managed solutions offerings, customers are empowered to accelerate transformation that drives meaningful business outcomes.”

Working with Broadcom and Kochasoft, NetApp and Equinix are delivering cost-effective, high- performance, and resilient managed services for SAP Application Workloads that includes:

All-flash storage and data management from NetApp : NetApp provides all-flash storage powered by NetApp ONTAP enabling customers to optimize the cost and security of VCF deployments for SAP workloads while simplifying and accelerating ongoing data management tasks for virtualized SAP environments.

: NetApp provides all-flash storage powered by NetApp ONTAP enabling customers to optimize the cost and security of VCF deployments for SAP workloads while simplifying and accelerating ongoing data management tasks for virtualized SAP environments. Hosted data centers from Equinix : Equinix provides on-demand, high-performance managed digital infrastructure that is secure and compliant, meeting the needs of SAP customers.

: Equinix provides on-demand, high-performance managed digital infrastructure that is secure and compliant, meeting the needs of SAP customers. Cost-efficient data movement with Equinix Fabric ® : Secure, high-speed interconnection that lets customers seamlessly move data across environments while avoiding costly egress fees—ensuring flexible and predictable mobility across environments.

® Secure, high-speed interconnection that lets customers seamlessly move data across environments while avoiding costly egress fees—ensuring flexible and predictable mobility across environments. Private Cloud Infrastructure from Broadcom : Broadcom provides a private cloud platform through VCF to support agile, scalable, and secure infrastructure for SAP workloads. With VCF, customers can maximize the use of their infrastructure while maintaining high-performance for their critical business applications.

: Broadcom provides a private cloud platform through VCF to support agile, scalable, and secure infrastructure for SAP workloads. With VCF, customers can maximize the use of their infrastructure while maintaining high-performance for their critical business applications. Implementation by Kochasoft: At its core, Kochasoft drives IT modernization from data centers to the cloud through a customer-centric strategy that delivers tailored solutions. Provides comprehensive migration and managed services while fostering proactive partnerships to anticipate challenges and optimize outcomes, helping organizations achieve long-term value from their investments.

“By collaborating with NetApp and Equinix to develop this service offering, we're helping SAP customers to better leverage their data to achieve business success,” said Ahmar Mohammad, Vice President, Partners Managed Services and Solutions for VMware at Broadcom. “As businesses face intense competition on a global scale, the managed services model supports rapid innovation while helping customers reduce their risk. VCF provides private cloud infrastructure that supports the highest levels of security, compliance and performance for customers’ mission-critical SAP workloads.”

“At Kochasoft, we understand that business-critical systems are foundational to every organization. Our mission is to design, modernize, and manage these systems with precision and reliability, reducing risk at every step,” said Ettienne Mong, Senior Leadership at Kochasoft. “By combining our experience with the capabilities of NetApp and Equinix technologies, we deliver migrations that are seamless and efficient, enabling customers to achieve improved performance and long-term success.”

NetApp and Broadcom will be at NetApp INSIGHT 2025 in Las Vegas, October 14–16, to present joint sessions and demos, showcasing how their collaboration is driving transformation across industries. Tune in to the keynote sessions at: https://www.netapp.com/insight/