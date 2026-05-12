NetApp Collaborates with Red Hat to Help Advance Data Protection and Scale for Red Hat OpenShift Deployments

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced new NetApp data management capabilities optimized for Red Hat OpenShift that enable advanced levels of resilience and scale for virtualized environments, on-premises and in the cloud. The updates improve the speed and predictability of backup, recovery, and day-to-day operations so customers can migrate, scale, and manage virtual machine (VM) and container environments to enable innovation and agility with greater confidence.

According to The state of virtualizationreport from Red Hat, 90 percent of organizations agree that virtualization supports innovation. Combined with the report’s finding that 71 percent of organizations have over half of their IT infrastructure virtualized, enterprises are expanding their virtualized environments to help them manage the increasing volumes of data that fuel the AI-era. As Red Hat OpenShift virtualized environments grow, backup methods that rely on scanning full VM disks can lead to longer backup windows, unpredictable recovery timelines, and increased operational risk. When migrating to and scaling Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, enterprises need predictable and efficient backup and recovery with block-level change tracking to help them meet backup and recovery windows and avoid overspending on storage as environments scale. Furthermore, many IT organizations are seeking simplified disaster recovery at scale and flexible deployment options.

“When IT teams are faced with slow scanning and backup processes, they’re unable to meet recovery point and recovery time objectives,” said Dallas Olson, Chief Commercial Officer at NetApp. “NetApp’s latest innovations with Red Hat enable predictable backup and recovery behavior even as the VM environment grows. Customers can now migrate, operate, and protect large‑scale VM and container environments on Red Hat OpenShift with greater speed, predictability, and operational confidence.”

The NetApp and Red Hat collaboration provides enhanced hybrid and multicloud consistency, enabling customers to run and move applications and data across on‑premises and public cloud environments. Together, NetApp and Red Hat seek to deliver a mature, enterprise-ready Kubernetes stack. This collaboration continues with new capabilities that help customers build more resilient and scalable virtualized environments, including:

NetApp Backup and Recovery for Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization : NetApp Backup and Recovery is a simple, secure, and cost-effective data protection service for OpenShift applications on NetApp ONTAP ® storage. It accelerates backups and restores with incremental-forever backups providing Change Block Tracking (CBT), storage efficiency preservation, and compute offload. These features avoid data rehydration during backups and reduce compute overhead for backup operations. With this update, NetApp Backup and Recovery now enhances support for protecting VMs on OpenShift with comprehensive automation enabling VM-granular protection and recovery workflows along with resource transformations to accelerate recovery times.

: NetApp Backup and Recovery is a simple, secure, and cost-effective data protection service for OpenShift applications on NetApp ONTAP storage. It accelerates backups and restores with incremental-forever backups providing Change Block Tracking (CBT), storage efficiency preservation, and compute offload. These features avoid data rehydration during backups and reduce compute overhead for backup operations. With this update, NetApp Backup and Recovery now enhances support for protecting VMs on OpenShift with comprehensive automation enabling VM-granular protection and recovery workflows along with resource transformations to accelerate recovery times. NetApp Disaster Recovery support for Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization : Customers can now use NetApp Disaster Recovery in public preview for their Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization environments, expanding from backup into orchestrated disaster recovery for Kubernetes‑based VMs. This DR-as-a-service offering delivers simple, low-cost disaster protection for virtualized workloads on NetApp ONTAP storage with intuitive, guided disaster recovery failover and fallback workflows.

: Customers can now use NetApp Disaster Recovery in public preview for their Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization environments, expanding from backup into orchestrated disaster recovery for Kubernetes‑based VMs. This DR-as-a-service offering delivers simple, low-cost disaster protection for virtualized workloads on NetApp ONTAP storage with intuitive, guided disaster recovery failover and fallback workflows. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud: Google Cloud NetApp Volumes and Trident CSI driver for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization are now generally available on Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud environments with certified support. This solution enables organizations to run both VMs and containers in the cloud with simplified operations and seamless scalability.

Google Cloud NetApp Volumes and Trident CSI driver for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization are now generally available on Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud environments with certified support. This solution enables organizations to run both VMs and containers in the cloud with simplified operations and seamless scalability. NetApp Trident Parallelism: NetApp Trident now supports improved scalability through parallel execution of operations in the Trident controller for Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and Google Cloud NetApp Volumes environments. The Trident Parallelism feature removes storage bottlenecks by enabling Trident to execute storage operations concurrently rather than serially.

“Legacy disaster recovery models were not built for the scale and pace of today’s virtualized environments,” said Steve Gordon, Senior Director, Product Management, Hybrid Cloud Platforms at Red Hat. “Our collaboration with NetApp directly addresses the most pressing challenges customers face as enterprise virtualized environments continue to grow in scale and complexity. Together with NetApp, we’re helping customers modernize data protection and disaster recovery for Red Hat OpenShift delivering more predictable outcomes and a stronger foundation for hybrid cloud.”

To learn more about NetApp's collaboration with Red Hat, visit the NetApp booth #538 at Red Hat Summit 2026, May 11-14 in Atlanta, GA.

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