NetApp Fuels Future of Agentic AI Reasoning Solutions with NVIDIA AI Data Platform

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced it is advancing the state of the art in agentic AI with intelligent data infrastructure that taps the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design. By collaborating with NVIDIA, NetApp is enabling businesses to better leverage their data to fuel AI reasoning inference.

In the era of intelligence, businesses need to rethink their data strategies to turn rapidly growing data estates into competitive assets that empower them to agilely navigate their business environment. By adopting an Intelligent Data Infrastructure framework, businesses will be able to operate under a unified vision that integrates metadata cataloging, automation, and hybrid cloud capabilities to eliminate siloes and deliver actionable insights at every stage of the AI pipeline.

Together, NetApp ONTAP® and the NVIDIA AI Data Platform enable businesses to navigate the era of intelligence by building distributed systems that unlock the full value of business data to fuel data-driven actions. Built on NVIDIA’s expertise in AI workflow optimization, the platform is a customizable reference design for integrating NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, networking, and AI software with enterprise storage, transforming data into actionable intelligence.

With the NVIDIA AI Data Platform, NetApp customers will be able to connect their data to fuel AI reasoning workloads with agents using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including the NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprints and NVIDIA NIM microservices for NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Reason and other models. NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA networking and the NVIDIA Dynamo open-source inference library drive insights in near real time.

“Traditional computing architectures and data management techniques are not up to the task of helping businesses thrive in the AI era,” said Krish Vitaldevara, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Platform at NetApp. “NVIDIA and NetApp are collaborating to give customers the tools they need to strategically unlock their data to drive the next wave of AI applications. By combining the NVIDIA AI Data Platform with the rich and mature data and AI management capabilities and services of NetApp ONTAP, enterprises can more easily bring AI to their data while maintaining security and compliance to achieve their goals of becoming data-driven businesses.”

NetApp is supporting the vision behind the NVIDIA AI Data Platform by developing the capabilities businesses need to accelerate AI pipelines, including:

Global Metadata Namespace: Customers will be able to securely discover, manage, and analyze all their data across the hybrid multicloud to enable feature extraction and data classification for AI.

Customers will be able to securely discover, manage, and analyze all their data across the hybrid multicloud to enable feature extraction and data classification for AI. Integrated AI Data Pipeline : Customers can more automatically prepare their unstructured data to use in AI applications by tracking incremental changes, leveraging incredibly efficient replication with NetApp SnapMirror®, classifying data, and creating highly compressed vector embeddings to enable semantic searches on data for retrieval augmented generation (RAG) inferencing.

: Customers can more automatically prepare their unstructured data to use in AI applications by tracking incremental changes, leveraging incredibly efficient replication with NetApp SnapMirror®, classifying data, and creating highly compressed vector embeddings to enable semantic searches on data for retrieval augmented generation (RAG) inferencing. Disaggregated Storage Architecture: Customers will be able to optimize their network and flash speeds and infrastructure costs to achieve high performance with minimal space and power requirements for compute-intensive AI workloads.

NetApp’s support of the NVIDIA AI Data Platform builds on the companies’ longstanding history of collaboration, including the recent announcement of an advanced generative AI data vision and end-to-end integrated solutions that combine NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing with NetApp intelligent data infrastructure for enterprise RAG to power the future of agentic AI applications.

“Enterprise data is a rich source of information for AI reasoning, but the vast majority of enterprise data is unstructured, making it difficult to extract insights and meaning,” said Kari Briski, Vice President, Generative AI Software for Enterprise at NVIDIA. “Bringing together NetApp and the NVIDIA AI Data Platform creates a data pipeline that’s always on, allowing business data to be readily available to AI agents so they can rapidly access information to make informed decisions.”

To learn how NetApp will help power the future of agentic AI reasoning solutions with NVIDIA, visit the NetApp booth #318 at NVIDIA GTC in San Jose from March 17-21, 2025.

