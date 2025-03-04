NetApp Is Recognized as a 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage Platforms

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced it was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Primary Storage Platforms.

The 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Primary Storage Platforms aggregated reviews from 126 verified end users of NetApp, and 98 percent of them conclude that they would recommend NetApp as of December 31, 2024.

Gartner defines primary storage platform (PSP) market as it “addresses the needs of infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders to operate and support standardized enterprise storage products, along with platform-native service capabilities to support structured data applications.”

“We believe being recognized as a 2025 Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage Platforms validates the efforts we have made to deliver intelligent data infrastructure to help our customers meet the demands of the AI era today and into the future,” said Cesar Cernuda, President at NetApp. “We feel we have set a pace of relentless innovation to ensure our portfolio supports an intelligent data infrastructure framework that gives our customers the power to manipulate their data in every environment. NetApp delivers the only portfolio on the market that's fully integrated by intelligence, giving customers agility and security from start to finish.”

NetApp Drives Relentless Innovation

In the last year, NetApp has refreshed its unified, block-optimized, and object enterprise storage portfolio. Whether customers are looking for solutions to traditional workloads like databases, trying to optimize their VMware environments, or implementing an enterprise AI, NetApp has the right system to deliver performance, scalability, and rich data services no matter the company size or budget.

NetApp delivers the most secure storage on the planet, helping customers enhance their cyber resiliency with built-in security features like the NetApp ONTAP® Autonomous Ransomware Protection with AI (ARP/AI) solution. With externally validated 99 percent accurate detection of ransomware threats, customers can use ARP/AI to respond and recover faster from attacks with the most accurate storage-level security possible. Further reducing operational risk for customers, NetApp offers a Ransomware Recovery Guarantee providing financial compensation in the unlikely event that NetApp cannot recover protected Snapshot data in the event of a ransomware attack.

“Earning the trust of our customers is one of our top priorities, and we believe the outcomes speak for themselves in the latest Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ report,” said Gabie Boko, CMO at NetApp. “We believe NetApp is advancing in providing silo-free infrastructure, built with intelligence to meet real-world needs. But don’t take it from us, with input from the 126 verified user reviews collected on Peer Insights, this recognition shows that our customers believe we deliver the security, flexibility, and scalability they need from their primary storage provider.”

To read a copy of the full 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Primary Storage Platforms report, visit: https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-2KD84JAU&ct=250225&st=sb

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insightscontent consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

No ransomware detection or prevention system can completely guarantee safety from a ransomware attack. Although it’s possible that an attack might go undetected, NetApp technology acts as an important additional layer of defense, and our research indicates NetApp technology has resulted in a high degree of detection for certain file encryption-based ransomware attacks.

Additional Resources