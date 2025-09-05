NetApp named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Storage Platforms

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms. NetApp believes this recognition reflects how the company’s continuous innovation helps customers build Intelligent Data Infrastructure to face modern technology challenges, including protection from cyber threats and using AI to drive data-based decisions. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

According to Gartner, “Enterprise storage platforms offer platform-native service capabilities and product features for both structured and unstructured data workloads. Heads of infrastructure and operations should use this research to assess vendors in deploying a modern IT infrastructure platform for block, file and object storage.” This report combines the previous Gartner Magic Quadrant reports for the Primary Storage Platforms and File and Object Storage Platforms markets.

“For us, being named a Leader in the inaugural 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms validates NetApp’s consistent focus on building solutions that directly meet the needs of our customers,” said Cesar Cernuda, President at NetApp. “This recognition is in addition to being named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Primary Storage Platforms. To meet the demands of today’s critical enterprise workloads like virtualization and prepare for new strategic workloads like AI, our customers need data infrastructure with built-in intelligence. NetApp helps them meet those needs now and into the future with reliable, scalable, and innovative storage solutions.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Unwavering Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

In February 2025, NetApp was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Primary Storage Platforms. That report aggregated reviews from 126 verified end users of NetApp, and 98 percent of them conclude that they would recommend NetApp as of December 31, 2024.

Together, NetApp believes these reports demonstrate how the company is working to address customers’ most pressing data infrastructure priorities including modernizing data infrastructure, transforming cloud strategies, driving AI innovation, and strengthening cyber resilience. By relying on NetApp solutions to build Intelligent Data Infrastructure, enterprises can drive innovation that impacts more than technology operations to create useful business outcomes.

To read a copy of the full 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms report, visit: https://ntap.com/2025GartnerMQ

