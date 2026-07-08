NetApp Named Presenting Partner of 2026 NFL Madrid Game

The NFL today announced that the league’s Global Partner, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, will return as Presenting Partner of the 2026 NFL Madrid Game, featuring the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at the Bernabéu Stadium — home to Real Madrid C.F. — on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The multi-year announcement builds on NetApp’s role as the league’s Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner and Presenting Partner of the inaugural NFL Madrid Game in 2025 and continues the company’s support of the league’s international games.

“We are delighted to welcome NetApp back as Presenting Partner of the NFL Madrid Game,” said Rafa De Los Santos, country manager of NFL Spain. “Last year’s game at the Bernabéu was a landmark moment for the NFL in Spain, and with the Falcons and Bengals bringing two of the most exciting teams in football to Madrid this November, we look forward to working with NetApp to deliver another unforgettable experience for our fans.”

“Football fans want a consistently great experience whether their team is playing in their home stadium or on another continent,” said César Cernuda, President at NetApp. “The key is intelligent data that is accessible, protected and fast, no matter where the game takes place. As the NFL expands its international presence, NetApp is helping it build data infrastructure that meets the high standards of the NFL.”

NetApp became the NFL’s Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner in April 2025, working with the league to make its data intelligent with powerful and secure infrastructure while activating across the NFL’s international games, including as Presenting Partner of the NFL London Games. The NFL trusts NetApp to build and implement an intelligent data infrastructure that supports league operations, including the storage and security of large volumes of gameday video from every NFL game.

NetApp will also serve as the Presenting Partner for the 2026 NFL London Games:

Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Week 6: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 18 at Wembley Stadium)

The 2026 NFL Madrid Game is one of nine international games this season, with the league also playing in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Munich and Mexico City.

NFL Madrid Game tickets are available to purchase on the following dates:

>From June 5 – Hospitality Packages Available

>From July 9 – General Admission Opens

Fans can sign up for the latest updates around the game and ticketing information at nfl.com/Madrid. To stay up to date on everything about the NFL in Spain, follow @nflespana on Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on all NFL international games, fans can visit nfl.com/internationalgames.