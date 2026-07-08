NetApp Named Presenting Partner of 2026 NFL Madrid Game

The NFL today announced that the league’s Global Partner, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, will return as Presenting Partner of the 2026 NFL Madrid Game, featuring the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at the Bernabéu Stadium — home to Real Madrid C.F. — on Sunday, Nov. 8.
The multi-year announcement builds on NetApp’s role as the league’s Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner and Presenting Partner of the inaugural NFL Madrid Game in 2025 and continues the company’s support of the league’s international games.
“We are delighted to welcome NetApp back as Presenting Partner of the NFL Madrid Game,” said Rafa De Los Santos, country manager of NFL Spain. “Last year’s game at the Bernabéu was a landmark moment for the NFL in Spain, and with the Falcons and Bengals bringing two of the most exciting teams in football to Madrid this November, we look forward to working with NetApp to deliver another unforgettable experience for our fans.”
“Football fans want a consistently great experience whether their team is playing in their home stadium or on another continent,” said César Cernuda, President at NetApp. “The key is intelligent data that is accessible, protected and fast, no matter where the game takes place. As the NFL expands its international presence, NetApp is helping it build data infrastructure that meets the high standards of the NFL.”
NetApp became the NFL’s Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner in April 2025, working with the league to make its data intelligent with powerful and secure infrastructure while activating across the NFL’s international games, including as Presenting Partner of the NFL London Games. The NFL trusts NetApp to build and implement an intelligent data infrastructure that supports league operations, including the storage and security of large volumes of gameday video from every NFL game.
NetApp will also serve as the Presenting Partner for the 2026 NFL London Games:
- Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
- Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
- Week 6: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 18 at Wembley Stadium)
The 2026 NFL Madrid Game is one of nine international games this season, with the league also playing in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Munich and Mexico City.
NFL Madrid Game tickets are available to purchase on the following dates:
- >From June 5 – Hospitality Packages Available
- >From July 9 – General Admission Opens
Fans can sign up for the latest updates around the game and ticketing information at nfl.com/Madrid. To stay up to date on everything about the NFL in Spain, follow @nflespana on Instagram and TikTok.
For more information on all NFL international games, fans can visit nfl.com/internationalgames.
About NetApp
For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world’s leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.
At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.
Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world’s largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.
With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That’s why the world’s most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.
Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
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