NetApp Partners with Google Cloud to Adopt AI-Driven Operations

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced a strategic evolution in its partnership with Google Cloud, which has enabled enterprises to drive AI innovation with their own data stored in the NetApp data platform. After seeing the productivity and innovation benefits customers experienced using Gemini Enterprise integrated with their data in Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, NetApp has adopted Gemini Enterprise to help increase productivity in its internal product development and sales operations.

With the adoption of Google Cloud AI technologies, NetApp is expanding its leadership in enterprise-grade AI innovation, not just enabling AI workloads but acting as an AI practitioner. NetApp customers will benefit from the AI-powered gains in productivity and innovation.

“AI is an imperative for enterprise success, and NetApp is committed to leading by example,” said César Cernuda, President at NetApp. "Adopting Gemini Enterprise to help accelerate internal sales and development workflows builds on our leadership in enabling enterprise AI innovation. Customers can rely on our expertise and experience as they adopt or build AI to achieve their own goals.”

NetApp has worked with Google Cloud on NetApp Volumes, a fully managed, unified cloud-based data storage service from Google Cloud that offers advanced data management capabilities and highly scalable performance. Ongoing innovation like the NetApp Volumes data connector with Gemini Enterprise are enabling customers to build agentic AI capabilities into their applications and power them with enterprise proprietary data on NetApp Volumes directly and securely, saving them on storage costs and administrative complexities. Through this collaboration, NetApp saw firsthand the productivity and innovation benefits this combination delivers.

Based on that experience, NetApp has now adopted Gemini Enterprise internally, becoming a customer of the same AI capabilities it is helping bring to market with Google Cloud.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Google Cloud is accelerating how enterprises put AI to work with trusted, enterprise‑grade data,” said Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp. “With Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, customers can bring their data on the NetApp data platform to Gemini Enterprise while maintaining the security and control ONTAP is known for. As we saw the impact on data-driven decision-making and productivity at scale that this powerful combination delivered for customers, adopting Gemini Enterprise across our own teams was a natural next step.”

Gemini Enterprise helps NetApp product teams accelerate development cycles through AI-driven insights and enables NetApp’s sales teams to leverage AI to deliver hyper-relevant solutions to customers more quickly. These teams are building intelligent agents that match customers to the right solutions faster and streamline onboarding—reducing sales ramp time by an estimated month.

In addition to Gemini Enterprise, NetApp has been using Google Security Operations for enhanced cybersecurity and threat management. By deploying the platform’s advanced AI-driven automation, NetApp can significantly enhance proactive threat prevention and free analysts from repetitive tasks. This will help to accelerate the identification and containment of breaches and minimize the likelihood and impact of a major data breach.

"Gemini Enterprise is unlocking tangible business outcomes and fundamentally reshaping how enterprises operate,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. “NetApp is a prime example of a partner acting as an AI practitioner. By adopting Gemini Enterprise internally, they are proving how agentic AI can fundamentally reshape product development and sales operations, while simultaneously helping our joint customers do the same with their own proprietary data.”

This adoption cements NetApp’s position as a leader in AI, grounded in enterprise-grade data and responsible innovation. With a comprehensive portfolio with capabilities built to modernize, secure, transform, and innovate with confidence, NetApp helps customers build Intelligent Data Infrastructure. The expanded collaboration with Google Cloud helps extend NetApp’s commitment to advancing AI technology and shaping the future of enterprise AI.

To explore how NetApp’s experience implementing, building and enabling AI translates into capabilities that help businesses extract the most value from their data, visit: https://www.netapp.com/artificial-intelligence/

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