NetApp Prices $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced the pricing of $625 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.50% Senior Notes due 2032 that will bear interest at 5.50% per annum and $625 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.70% Senior Notes due 2035 that will bear interest at 5.70% per annum. The offering is expected to close, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, on March 17, 2025.

NetApp intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to repay its $750 million outstanding principal amount of 1.875% Senior Notes due 2025 at maturity and the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, and MUFG are acting as joint book-running managers.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, whether NetApp will consummate the offering, prevailing market conditions, the anticipated use of the proceeds of the offering, which could change as a result of market conditions or for other reasons, interest rates and corporate considerations and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.