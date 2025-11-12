NetApp Recognized as Winner of 2025 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year for SDC Canada Category

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced it has won the 2025 Americas Partner of the Year Software Development Company (SDC) Canada Award. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.

“We believe that being honored by Microsoft as the 2025 Americas Partner of the Year for the SDC Canada category is a powerful validation of our unmatched innovation and impact for customers across industries,” said Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp. “We are the only storage company natively embedded in Microsoft Azure as a first-party service—a distinction that underscores the depth of our collaboration. Together we’re not only helping customers modernize their workloads at scale—we're architecting the foundation for the AI era.”

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations. NetApp was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the SDC category for the Canada region.

The decades-long NetApp and Microsoft collaboration combines the strengths of each company to deliver best-in-class solutions for our mutual customers to:

Empower data-driven innovation: Enable mission-critical and AI workloads on an intelligent data foundation built for performance, protection, and efficiency across any environment.

Enable mission-critical and AI workloads on an intelligent data foundation built for performance, protection, and efficiency across any environment. Accelerate modernization on Azure: Experience seamless Azure services through the only natively integrated enterprise file service, migrating faster, scaling confidently, and simplifying operations.

Experience seamless Azure services through the only natively integrated enterprise file service, migrating faster, scaling confidently, and simplifying operations. Unite teams for greater impact: Benefit from one connected Microsoft and NetApp team, aligning engineering, field, and partners to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions that drive results.

Benefit from one connected Microsoft and NetApp team, aligning engineering, field, and partners to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions that drive results. Stay ahead with continuous innovation: Leverage ongoing advancements—from AI-optimized data services to Microsoft Fabric integrations—that simplify operations and unlock new opportunities for productivity and insight.

Leverage ongoing advancements—from AI-optimized data services to Microsoft Fabric integrations—that simplify operations and unlock new opportunities for productivity and insight. Achieve proven results in the cloud: Accelerate complex migrations—from SAP and DB2 to HPC and EDA—while gaining resilience, agility, and measurable business outcomes in Azure.

To learn more about NetApp solutions for Microsoft Azure, visit the NetApp booth #1936 at Microsoft Ignite in San Francisco from November 18-21, 2025.

Additional Resources