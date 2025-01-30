NetApp Science-Based Sustainability Goals Validated by SBTi

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced that it has approved new near-term science-based emissions reduction targets verified by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These targets demonstrate NetApp’s unwavering commitment to making sustainability a crucial component of our business resilience strategy and leading the storage industry to help customers meet their energy efficiency goals.

SBTi develops standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels. To date, more than 4000 companies have validated science-based goals to reduce GHG emissions with commitments from nearly 3000 more to set targets.

NetApp, Inc. commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50.8 percent by FY2030 from a FY2020 base year. NetApp, Inc. also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from use of sold products 51.6 percent per effective petabytes shipped by FY2030 from a FY2023 base year. SBTi has classified NetApp’s scope 1 and 2 target ambition as in line with a 1.5°C trajectory.

These targets expand and replace the decarbonization goals NetApp set in 2022. NetApp has already made progress toward its sustainability targets, reducing scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 37 percent compared to its 2020 baseline, as reported in NetApp’s FY24 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Report.

“The validation of our decarbonization targets by SBTi helps our customers rest assured that they can trust NetApp to execute a data strategy with intelligent data infrastructure that not only drives innovation but also builds a sustainable future,” said Nicola Acutt, Chief Sustainability Officer at NetApp. “We continue to drive sustainability in everything we do, not just reducing emissions, but all the way from integrating more sustainable materials and designs into our products and packaging down to our data management solutions. For us a sustainable digital future starts with data, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transition.”

In addition to driving reduced emissions for its own operations, NetApp is helping customers advance their own energy efficiency goals. NetApp BlueXP users can gain visibility into their operations by accessing the sustainability dashboard, which provides AIOps-enabled reporting and scoring with actionable insights to reduce cost and improve their sustainability performance. Learn more at: https://docs.netapp.com/us-en/active-iq/get_started_sustainability_dashboard.html

To view NetApp’s commitment to reducing GHG emissions on the SBTi dashboard, visit: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action

Additional Resources