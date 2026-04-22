NetApp Strengthens its Collaboration with Google Cloud on Unified Google Cloud Storage for File and Block

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today shared new innovations that help customers better leverage their enterprise data, by tapping into the benefits of AI with Google Cloud.

Enterprises want to use their existing data for AI, but moving and managing that data across multiple environments is complex, slow, and expensive. NetApp is simplifying this with Google Cloud. With Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, customers can run enterprise applications, databases, and AI workloads in the cloud without rearchitecting or rebuilding their environments.

“Customers can move their enterprise data, whether block or file, into Google Cloud NetApp Volumes easily, and once it’s there, they can use Google Cloud services, including for AI, directly on that data without needing to move or duplicate it again,” said Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp. “With these updates, NetApp and Google have removed a major source of cost, delay, and complexity in AI adoption.”

At Google Cloud Next 2026, NetApp and Google Cloud announced innovations that give customers greater control over their data to tap into the benefits of transformative workloads like AI using Google Cloud.

NetApp Announcements:

NetApp Data Migrator (NDM) (General Availability): A simple, multi-cloud data migration service that moves data across environments without specialized expertise.

Google Cloud Announcements:

Google Cloud NetApp Volumes Flex Unified Service Level (General Availability): A single storage pool for file and block workloads available in all Google regions. Customers can run high-performance applications including databases, high-performance computing, electronic design automation, and VMware workloads without changing their applications.

"The key to AI innovation is AI-ready data, which requires flexible, unified architecture that enables data to be fluid, not siloed,” said Sameet Agarwal, Vice President and General Manager, Storage, for Google Cloud. “Our continued collaboration with NetApp removes the traditional friction of data migration, enabling organizations to quickly drive business innovation with Google Cloud’s advanced data and AI services.”

To learn more about Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, visit the NetApp booth #1607 at Google Cloud Next 26, April 22-24 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

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