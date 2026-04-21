NetApp Wins 2026 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year for Storage

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year for Storage Award.
NetApp is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers modernize their infrastructure and run enterprise workloads on Google Cloud using Google Cloud NetApp Volumes.
“The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We are proud to name NetApp a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year.”
The Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year for Storage Award recognizes partners that have helped their customers modernize their infrastructure by leveraging Google Cloud's innovative solutions, resulting in increased agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. NetApp’s technology partnership with Google Cloud led to the development of Google Cloud's first-party service, Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, enabling joint customers to more easily adopt Intelligent Data Infrastructure, meet the needs of modern enterprise workloads, and prepare for the future.
“This recognition for the seventh time reflects the work we’ve done with Google Cloud to help customers run enterprise workloads in the cloud without rearchitecting,” said Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp. “With Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, customers can bring their data into Google Cloud and use it for applications and AI without adding complexity.”
This is NetApp’s seventh Google Cloud Partner of the Year award. Over the past year, NetApp and Google Cloud expanded Google Cloud NetApp Volumes with new capabilities, including block storage and tighter integration with Google Cloud services such as Google Cloud Assist and Gemini CLI Extensions. These updates make it frictionless for customers to bring their data into Google Cloud and use it directly with Google’s AI services.
To learn more about NetApp’s partnership with Google Cloud, visit the NetApp booth #1607 at Google Cloud Next 26, April 22-24 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
Additional Resources
About NetApp
For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world’s leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.
At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.
Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world’s largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.
With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That’s why the world’s most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.
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