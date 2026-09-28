Netcampus partners with North West provincial govt for inaugural North West Tech Week and Digital Transformation Summit

From left: Tebogo Makgatho, CEO of Netcampus; Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, Premier of North West Province; and Thato Matsipe, North West Provincial Government Information Technology Office (PGITO).

The global economy is undergoing unprecedented transformation driven by rapid advances in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, automation and emerging digital innovations. These technologies are fundamentally changing the manner in which governments operate, businesses compete, citizens interact and economies grow.

Across the world, governments, private sector organisations, educational institutions and development agencies are increasingly investing in digital transformation initiatives aimed at strengthening competitiveness, creating employment opportunities, improving service delivery and preparing societies for the future economy.

South Africa is similarly navigating this transformation journey through a range of national and provincial programmes aimed at modernising government services, expanding digital access, developing future skills, promoting innovation and supporting inclusive participation in the digital economy.

The North West province has demonstrated significant commitment towards this agenda through the development and implementation of the Provincial Digital Transformation Strategy, the modernisation of government ICT platforms, the implementation of SmartGov, the migration to cloud-based services, the strengthening of ICT governance and the pursuit of innovation-led economic growth

Netcampus believes that these efforts present a unique opportunity to establish a long-term provincial platform that brings together all stakeholders within the digital ecosystem to accelerate implementation of the province’s digital transformation agenda.

It is against this background that Netcampus has identified a significant opportunity to establish an annual flagship programme, ie, the North West Technology Week and Digital Transformation Summit, to be held from 22-26 November 2026 at Hartbeespoort, North West. This initiative will create a structured environment for collaboration between government, industry, academia, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and development partners.

For more information, please visit www.nwtechweek.com.