Netcampus scoops awards at Telkom Innovation and Transformation Awards 2024 event

Netcampus CEO Tebogo Makgatho - Tech Woman of the Year. (Image: Supplied)

Tebogo Makgatho, CEO of Netcampus, was awarded the Tech Woman of the Year award and Netcampus the Telkom People’s Choice Awards at the Telkom Innovation and Transformation Awards 2024, at the second annual Telkom Transformation and Innovation 2024 Awards, hosted by Telkom FutureMakers, held at BCX in Centurion on 27 November 2024

These awards celebrate the unwavering spirit of South African entrepreneurship under the theme "Igniting Tech Innovation for a Shared Digital Future". For nearly a decade, FutureMakers has been dedicated to empowering ICT social entrepreneurs, transforming their innovative digital ideas into commercially viable, scalable and investable solutions that address social issues in their communities and broader markets.

The event highlights the latest tech trends and solutions emerging from South Africa's vibrant start-up ecosystem, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and inspire.

Netcampus Group - People’s choice awards. (Image: Supplied)

The Netcampus Group positions itself as a leading ICT training company, with offices in Centurion, Fourways and Cape Town, and provides a complete end-to-end training solution, including a vast bouquet of technical and soft skills courses in all provinces in South Africa and even beyond its borders. Netcampus has a rich training history and footprint accumulated over the past two decades, which continues to flourish under the leadership of CEO and shareholder Makgatho.

Makgatho is Soweto born and bred and studied at Wits with a BSC degree. She was introduced in the skills development sector after a stint as a market researcher in the IT space and holding various positions in the ICT skills and development sectors.

Award winner Makgatho commented: "Being named the category winner of the Tech Woman of the Year award and Netcampus having won the Telkom People’s Choice Awards still hasn't quite sunk in. The ICT training industry is an incredibly diverse and competitive industry, and this award is not just about the acknowledgement of the work we do, but also elevating the importance of ICT training and development, especially among our youth. My vision and wish in life is that a whole lot of us can be able to engage and play our part in dealing with the scourge of unemployment in South Africa. My hope for corporates and government is to ensure that all learners, whether school leavers, individuals or professionals, are kept updated with the latest technology training solutions leading to advancement and unlocking potential.

“Netcampus has a rich training history and footprint accumulated over the past two decades, which continues to flourish. I am a strong believer in empowerment and training and have a strong drive and passion to transform the ICT sector and break barriers of entry into a predominantly male-dominated sector. I started to understand what skills development is and how training provides opportunities for young people especially through funded learning – and that is the premise Netcampus is set upon,” continued Makgatho.

Netcampus Group Tech Woman of the Year award. (Image: Supplied)

Makgatho is an advocate for training and providing solutions for digital transformation, in both corporate and among the youth. She has initiated many youth programmes since her entry into the ICT sector and has expanded her business to also service other sectors in the market, including business, government and academia. As a leader in her field, Makgatho runs a successful business, which continues to expand due to market demand and is supported by a strong base of affiliated technology partners and a team of professionals.