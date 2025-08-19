Netcampus Women’s Day: Honouring courage, celebrating change.

Each year on 9 August, the nation of South Africa pauses to honour Women’s Day – a day woven into the soul of the country, commemorating not only the courage and resolve of generations past, but also serving as a rallying call to confront the challenges that women continue to face. South Africa’s Women’s Day is much more than a public holiday; it is a symbol of resistance, a celebration of progress and a promise to continue the fight for equality and justice.

With the fall of apartheid and the dawn of democracy in 1994, 9 August was enshrined as a national public holiday. Women’s Day serves both to commemorate the 1956 march and to highlight the ongoing struggles and triumphs of women in South Africa.

Today, the day is marked by ceremonies, rallies, cultural events and educational programmes across the country. It is a time to honour the heroines of the past, to recognise the contributions of women in all spheres of society and to cast a spotlight on the issues that persist – from gender-based violence and economic inequality to educational disparities.

Netcampus Group saw it fit it to celebrate Women’s Day with women leaders and decision-makers in the ICT sector on 8 August. Women in ICT have always been innovators, problem-solvers and leaders. The women had an opportunity to share what they were thankful for. Their stories, voices and visions depicted their personal journeys – professionally and personally – and how essential it is for technology to evolve for the future of society. By breaking down barriers and championing diversity, we can create an ICT sector that harnesses the full spectrum of human potential, propelling us towards a more equitable and innovative tomorrow.

Netcampus also recognises that behind these celebrated leaders stand countless unsung heroes – women who have organised their communities, raised families under difficult circumstances, provided essential services and shaped the nation’s destiny in ways both grand and humble.

The legacy of the 1956 march continues to inspire. It serves as a reminder that ordinary people, united in purpose, can bring about extraordinary change. Women’s Day is a celebration of collective action, a testament to the power of solidarity and a call to each new generation to continue the pursuit of justice.

“South Africa’s Women’s Day stands as a celebration of resilience, a call for justice and a tribute to those who have shaped the nation’s path. It honours the past, confronts the present and looks to the future – a day when the spirit of the women who marched on Pretoria in 1956 is kept alive by every act of courage, solidarity and hope. May their legacy continue to light the way, not just on 9 August, but in every day’s struggle for freedom, dignity and equality,” says CEO of Netcampus, Tebogo Makgatho.

“Education, advocacy and policy reform are crucial, but so too is the ongoing work of challenging stereotypes, breaking cycles of violence and creating opportunities for women in every sphere. Each year, Women’s Day offers an opportunity to renew commitments, galvanise communities and envision a country where all can thrive," adds Makgatho.

As South Africa continues to confront its history and build its future, Women’s Day is both a marker of how far the country has come and a mirror reflecting the work that remains. True equality – economic, social, political – remains an ongoing project, shaped by the efforts of women and men alike.