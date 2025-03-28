Netskope recognised as a leader in 2025 IDC MarketScape for DLP

Netskope – IDC MarketScape 2025.

Netskope, which positions itself as a leader in modern security and networking, today announced it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DLP 2025 Vendor Assessment. Netskope believes this recognition, in IDC’s inaugural MarketScape report evaluating data loss prevention (DLP) vendors, is the latest industry validation for its ongoing leadership in unified data security.

“Digital transformation, privacy and compliance requirements and the rapid adoption of AI technologies have demonstrated the value and vulnerability of enterprise data. In turn, buyers are demanding more from their data loss prevention solutions to assist them in addressing both current and future risks,” said Jennifer Glenn, research director, Information and Data Security, IDC. “Netskope is positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DLP 2025 Vendor Assessment. This assessment of Netskope’s DLP strategy and capabilities demonstrated a broad range of deployment and licensing options, making its cloud DLP solution suitable for organisations of any size.”

According to the IDC MarketScape report: “Netskope offers the full scope of capabilities in its DLP offering,” and “it can be used for both structured and unstructured data, offers an option for images, and can be used for data at rest, data in use and data in motion”. The report highlights additional key strengths: “The Netskope DLP offers the ability to work with any classification vendor, as well as the ability to use that classification for policies that can be managed and applied across its entire product line.”

“The Netskope approach to unified data security, including best-in-class DLP and DSPM (data security posture management), offers complete visibility and control of data everywhere – at rest or in motion, no matter where it is – enabling organisations to mitigate data security risks, achieve compliance and reduce cost and complexity, all from a single platform,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO, Netskope. “We believe that the recognition by the IDC MarketScape as a leader in the DLP market further underscores our strong technology advantage and strategic approach in helping enterprises modernise their data protection strategies within a unified platform as they optimise hybrid work environments, adopt artificial intelligence and machine learning tools at a rapid pace, grapple with privacy regulations and encounter an ever-growing number of security threats.”

Netskope supports customers at every phase of security and network modernisation, and was further recognised by the IDC MarketScape for its approach to customer success. The MarketScape report notes: “Netskope customers called out the company specifically for its great customer service and the ability to influence feature development.”

