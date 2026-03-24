Network and cable tester revolution

Bridging the gap between basic cable testing and complex network validation.

IoT Xperts, which positions itself as a leading provider of smart connectivity test solutions, in partnership with NetAlly, is proud to announce the launch of the LinkRunner AT 1500 Link and Cable Auto Tester. Engineered for frontline technicians and low-voltage installers, this next-generation tool is designed to bridge the gap between basic cable testing and complex network validation.

As modern environments transition to multi-gig speeds and high-power IoT demands, the LinkRunner AT 1500 offers an affordable yet powerful solution to ensure healthy network connectivity. By consolidating multiple functions into a single handheld device, it transforms hour-long troubleshooting sessions into five-minute fixes with simple reporting.

Streamlining network and cable test

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, manual troubleshooting is a luxury teams can no longer afford. The LinkRunner AT 1500 empowers technicians to validate copper links, identify switch ports and pinpoint faults with the press of a single button.

"The LinkRunner AT 1500 isn't just a tester; it's a productivity multiplier," says Jeroen Dubbelman, MD of IoT Xperts. "By automating the verification of POE and network services, we are helping South African businesses save time, reduce costs and build more efficient teams."

Key features and capabilities:

The LinkRunner AT 1500 provides comprehensive insights in less than 30 seconds, covering:

Advanced cable validation: Quickly tests patch cords and installed cable for length, termination and distance to fault.

Quickly tests patch cords and installed cable for length, termination and distance to fault. Automated switch discovery: Identifies nearest switch name, port, VLAN and link speeds up to 1G.

Identifies nearest switch name, port, VLAN and link speeds up to 1G. High-power POE testing: Validates POE performance up to 90W (802.3bt), stress-testing switches and cabling under full load.

Validates POE performance up to 90W (802.3bt), stress-testing switches and cabling under full load. Cloud collaboration: Automatically uploads results and screenshots to Link-Live , NetAlly’s complimentary reporting and analysis platform.

Enhanced business efficiency

Beyond simple connectivity, the LinkRunner AT 1500 focuses on data-driven collaboration. By automating report generation, teams can easily document moves, adds and changes, ensuring a transparent and verifiable audit trail for your projects.

For more information on the LinkRunner AT 1500 and the full range of NetAlly testers, visit https://www.iotxperts.co.za/product/linkrunner-lrat-1500/.