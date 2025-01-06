Neural Concept and OPmobility Announce Partnership and Demonstrate New AI-Driven Designs for Hybrid, Hydrogen and Complete Vehicles Bodies at CES 2025

End-to-end 3D AI platform Neural Concept and sustainable mobility leader OPmobility partner to bring ‘Engineering Intelligence’ to complex automotive challenges and EV design (Photo: Business Wire)

CES --Neural Concept, the leading end-to-end 3D AI platform that transforms product development and design with ‘Engineering Intelligence,’ today announced their partnership with OPmobility, a world-leader in sustainable mobility and a technology partner to OEMs. Neural Concept and OPmobility will unveil a range of AI-driven automotive innovations from their partnership at the OPmobility booth (West Hall) at CES 2025 in Las Vegas (7-10 Jan).

The partnership with Neural Concept has enabled OPmobility to seamlessly integrate 3D generative AI into its product development process, accelerating automotive innovation, enhancing design robustness and reducing both cost and time to market.

Over 70 OEMs and Tier 1 across automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and microelectronics, including Bosch, LG Electronics, General Electric, and Subaru, rely on Neural Concept’s platform to cut end-to-end product development times by up to 75%, accelerate simulations by up to 10x, and enhance multi-physics characteristics like efficiency, safety, acoustics and aerodynamics by up to 30%.

Product development teams across OPmobility’s multiple business units now leverage Neural Concept’s platform to embed "Engineering Intelligence" into their engineering processes. This integration enables them to deliver advanced design solutions tailored to complex automotive challenges. One example of AI-driven product innovation being showcased by OPmobility at CES 2025 is a novel fuel tank design for pressurized hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) tanks.

During vehicle acceleration and deceleration, fuel in conventional fuel tanks moves from side to side, causing unwanted noise. Simulating this complex phenomenon in PHEV fuel tanks previously required approximately 12 hours per design, making rapid design iteration and optimization impossible. Using Neural Concept’s 3D AI platform, engineers at OPmobility can now simulate and predict 3D acoustics pressure changes and fluid dynamics in seconds, rather than days. This capability delivers immediate multi-physics insights, speeds up design iterations, and optimizes product development. As a result, OPmobility can minimize noise, and significantly reduce time to market.

Pierre Baqué, CEO and co-founder at Neural Concept said: “We’re excited to announce our partnership with OPmobility at CES – the world’s premier showcase for product innovation. OPmobility uses Neural Concept’s end-to-end 3D generative AI platform to put Engineering Intelligence at the heart of their product innovation, rapidly simulating complex multi-physics attributes and making data-driven design decisions at speed and scale. Integrating AI into all aspects of product design is the new competitive edge for OEMs and Tier 1s, and it is also the key to solving global challenges with safer, more efficient and sustainable products.”

Neural Concept is an official CES 2025 exhibitor and will be demonstrating forthcoming developments to its platform at its official CES meeting room at The Venetian (Jan 7-10). To request a meeting invite, please contact ariane.grandjean@neuralconcept.com.