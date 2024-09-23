New Agentic AI Startup Launches Integrail AI Studio, Leading the Way in No-Code AI Application Development

Integrail AI Studio - build Agentic AI Applications in 4 simple steps: Design * Use a drag-and-drop interface to design AI applications easily, no coding needed. * Speed up development and reduce time to market with simplified design workflows. Integrate * Simplify API integration to link with platforms like CRM, CMS, and HRM systems. * Enable full automation of workflows by integrating with essential business tools. Optimize * Improve ROI by selecting models that deliver the best cost and performance. * Reduce errors and avoid hallucinations for more reliable AI outputs. Deploy * Choose between the secure Integrail Cloud or on-premises. * Match your business's security and operational needs & control the environment. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get ready to revolutionize your business with AI Studio by Integrail, a no-code Agentic AI platform. Integrail is excited to launch a groundbreaking platform that lets you create powerful AI applications without writing a single line of code. Designed to help organizations automate any business workflow, AI Studio makes AI accessible to everyone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917210903/en/

Meet the Visionaries

Anton Antic : A seasoned entrepreneur who helped Veeam Software grow into a billion-dollar company.

: A seasoned entrepreneur who helped Veeam Software grow into a billion-dollar company. Ratmir Timashev: Co-founder of Veeam Software, successful serial entrepreneur, and investor in fast-growing startups.

Together, they bring decades of experience in tech innovation and are setting their sights on transforming the AI landscape with Integrail.

What is AI Studio by Integrail?

AI Studio is a no-code platform that allows you to automate complex business workflows using the latest LLMs and other AI models. Whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise, AI Studio makes it easy to integrate AI into your existing workflows and boost efficiency.

Why You’ll Love Integrail AI Studio

No Code Design : Build Agentic AI applications with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

: Build Agentic AI applications with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Multi-agent Architecture : Create AI applications that automate complex workflows with multiple tasks.

: Create AI applications that automate complex workflows with multiple tasks. Seamless Integration : Automatically connect AI applications with your existing apps and tools like CRM, Marketing Automation, Customer Support, and ERPs for full workflow automation.

: Automatically connect AI applications with your existing apps and tools like CRM, Marketing Automation, Customer Support, and ERPs for full workflow automation. Cost and Accuracy Optimization : Benchmark and choose the best LLM for the job to reduce cost while maintaining accuracy.

: Benchmark and choose the best LLM for the job to reduce cost while maintaining accuracy. Flexible Deployment: Deploy your AI solutions in the cloud or on-premises, depending on your needs and requirements.

“We’re thrilled to launch AI Studio by Integrail after months of development and feedback from early users,” says Anton Antic, CEO of Integrail. “Our platform breaks down the barriers to AI adoption, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes. With AI Studio, you can automate any repetitive task and business workflow, integrating existing apps and tools with no coding required.”

What Users Are Saying

“With the latest releases in the AI space like the new O1 family of models from OpenAI, it's getting increasingly clear that we're moving towards an agentic future. But the real practical utility of these systems is unlocked when you couple these powerful models with tools, access to the web, and allow people to create complex workflows through a no/low-code platform. Integrail is precisely this, and I was genuinely positively surprised by the progress they've made over the past few months.” Aleksa Gordić

“I think AI Agents are definitely the future moving forward, but not everybody is a developer and that’s okay. A no-code solution is needed, and Integrail may just be that!” Tyler Reed

“I am very interested in following Integrail on this journey, and I can already see a great use case for my own business as well as some of my customers.” Liselotte Foverskov

Get Started Today

AI Studio by Integrail is now available and ready to help you transform your business with AI. For more information, visit integrail.ai.