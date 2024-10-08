New app empowers local communities across SA

Bzaar consolidates local shops, artisans and services into a single app.

Inspired Testing, which positions itself as a global leader in software testing, proudly announces its successful collaboration with Network Grey, a women-led digital design studio, on the testing and launch of the Bzaar app. This innovative platform, designed to consolidate local shops, artisans and services into a single, user-friendly app, aims to foster community connections and support small enterprises across South Africa.

Bzaar offers users the convenience of ordering from local businesses, with options for home delivery by local drivers or in-app ordering for pick-up. By using Bzaar, customers contribute directly to the local economy, help create jobs and support the unique character of their communities.

Fact sheet Solution: Testing on the GO Industry: Retail app Provider: Inspired Testing User: Network Grey

Navigating Google Play Store requirements: The challenge

Launching Bzaar on the Google Play Store involved meeting stringent testing requirements, which proved challenging. Google mandates a 14-day "closed-testing" period, requiring 20 users to interact with the app under real-world conditions to ensure its reliability and user experience. Network Grey initially faced challenges with the testing process. Family and friends who volunteered to assist were unable to reliably test every day and consistently engage with all three components of the app – buying app, partner app and delivery app – as required by Google Play Store’s 14-day 'closed-testing' period. This inconsistency in daily testing and feedback made it difficult to effectively identify and resolve bugs and meet the required daily targets.

Recognising the need for structured and expert testing, Network Grey engaged with Inspired Testing, which provided its ‘Testing on the GO’ services – a fast, efficient and scalable solution that could be implemented within three days. This service included everything from recruiting and co-ordinating testers to analysing feedback and collaborating closely with Network Grey’s development team to implement the necessary improvements.

Expert testing solutions and collaborative success

Louise Gilbert, Project Manager on the testing of the Bzaar app, stated: “Our approach was to deliver a thorough and disciplined testing process that not only pinpointed and resolved critical issues, but also ensured Bzaar met the rigorous standards required by the Google Play Store.

We are delighted to have been part of this journey. It gave us a deep sense of satisfaction in helping them achieve their goal of getting the app listed. Seeing Bzaar successfully launched and ready to make a meaningful impact on local communities is truly rewarding.”

The meticulous testing process focused on identifying and resolving specific bugs, including user experience issues such as the display of tips for drivers and navigation within the app. Inspired Testing’s expertise was instrumental in refining the app, ensuring all functionalities were tested thoroughly, and meeting all Google Play Store requirements.

Looking ahead: Expansion and community impact

Elouise Trichardt, Partner at Network Grey, expressed her appreciation, saying: “Bzaar's goal is to support small enterprises in local communities, benefiting everyone. We extend our sincere thanks to Inspired Testing for their exceptional support during the testing phase of our Bzaar app. Their expertise and attention to detail were key in resolving critical issues, ensuring our platform's reliability and preparing for our app's launch and the pilot project in the Western Cape.”

With Bzaar now successfully listed on both the Google Play and Apple Stores, Network Grey is set to begin its next phase: a pilot launch involving real shops in the Western Cape. The success of this pilot will pave the way for expanding Bzaar’s reach to other small towns, helping these communities embrace modern shopping and delivery services.