New enterprise development programme aims to build more resilient SMEs in e-waste recycling

From left: Marc Pillay, CEO at Konica Minolta South Africa; Farzana Goolam Hoosen, Commercial Director at Bidvest Branded Products; Carmen Van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer at Konica Minolta South Africa; Ashley Munetsi, Commercial Executive at McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre; Artkins Maseko, Operations Executive at McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre; and Zwelani Nkomo, Chief Executive Officer at McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre.

For SMEs, survival is only the first hurdle. Building financial discipline, operational capacity and business systems needed to sustain growth, improve competitiveness and access new market opportunities can be just as challenging. Recognising these challenges, Konica Minolta South Africa and Bidvest Branded Products, in partnership with McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre, recently launched an enterprise development initiative aimed at strengthening 15 SMEs operating within the e-waste recycling and ICT sector.

“At Konica Minolta South Africa, we believe in supporting business growth, driving job creation and building a more sustainable future. As a technology business, we recognise that we contribute to the e-waste challenge and we have a responsibility to support practical initiatives that advance sustainability and help us maintain our carbon-neutral footprint. This initiative is about more than just a programme; it is about creating meaningful opportunities for SMEs to develop, reach their potential and build a foundation for long-term success,” said Carmen van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer of Konica Minolta South Africa.

Delivered through McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre and its Propella Programme, the proposed two- to three-year initiative reflects a commitment to enterprise and supplier development, transformation and environmental sustainability. It will provide tailored support based on each participant’s needs, including assessments and site visits, masterclasses, mentorship and strategic guidance to help shape their priorities and growth plans. Business analysts will help SMEs identify areas for improvement and translate these priorities into practical actions that can be applied in their day-to-day operations. This support will focus on strengthening management capabilities, improving operational efficiency and addressing key strategic and operational challenges. The programme aims to help participating enterprises become more resilient, competitive and commercially sustainable and better placed to access broader market opportunities.

Zwelani Nkomo, CEO of McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre, said entrepreneurship requires resilience, a willingness to adapt and access to the right support. “Entrepreneurship is not an easy journey. SME owners face daily pressures, from managing cashflow and meeting customer needs to making difficult decisions about the future of their businesses. Through this programme, we want to walk alongside entrepreneurs, help them understand their challenges and equip them with the knowledge and support they need to move their businesses forward,” he said.

The programme’s progress will be guided by each SME’s development priorities and the practical steps taken to address its challenges. By building on the foundations these businesses have already established, the Propella Programme aims to support more resilient and sustainable SMEs that can grow, create employment, eradicate poverty and contribute to South Africa’s economic development.

Farzana Goolam Hoosen, Commercial Director of Bidvest Branded Products, encouraged the entrepreneurs to remain focused on their purpose and the difference their businesses could make in their communities. “We recognise the courage it takes for entrepreneurs to take this step and commit to growing their businesses. Their efforts have the potential to make a meaningful difference to their families, communities and the people who depend on them. It is important that they remain focused on the purpose behind their businesses and the impact they can make, not only for themselves but also in contributing to South Africa’s economic growth and creating a better future for generations to come.

"Over the next 12 months, we look forward to seeing their progress as they develop and contribute meaningfully to the economy,” concluded Hoosen.