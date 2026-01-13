New FPB CEO assumes office

Film and Publication Board CEO advocate Norman Gidi.

The Film and Publication Board’s (FPB’s) new CEO advocate Norman Gidi officially assumed office on 12 January.

This, after his appointment was approved by communications minister Solly Malatsi in concurrence with Cabinet.

According to the FPB, Gidi brings over 20 years of executive and senior leadership experience within the communications and regulatory sector.

He holds an LLB, a Master of Laws degree with specialisation in communications law . He has completed various leadership programmes, including the Spider Capacity Building on ICT regulation, policy, and practice at Stockholm University, as well as the Leaders in Development Programme at Harvard Kennedy School.

An entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), the FPB is the official content-classification authority for films, games and certain publications.

In 2024, the DCDT announced Gidi had been appointed to panel of legal experts at the International Telecommunications Satellite Organisation.

In September 2022, Gidi was appointed acting CEO of ICASA. At the time of his appointment, ICASA said Gidi brings a wealth of ICASA-specific knowledge and experience to the acting role, having been with the authority for more than 12 years.

He first joined ICASA in August 2009 as a senior manager for licensing. In this role, he was instrumental in the management of the licensing of broadcasting, ECS/ECNS and postal services, said ICASA.

Gidi has held several positions at the authority, including general manager for licensing; executive: legal, risk and complaints and compliance committee in 2017; and, latterly, executive: policy research and analysis from 2021.

The FPB Council says it is confident that Gidi’s “experience, ethical leadership, and strategic insights” will guide the FPB to obtain strengthened regulatory excellence and progressive advancement.