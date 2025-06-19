New IP transit gateway for Africa in Joburg

Workonline and Equinix unite to improve connectivity and drive digital transformation across Africa.

Pan-African IP transit provider Workonline Communications has expanded its reach with a new point of presence at Equinix’s JN1 data centre in Johannesburg.

In a statement, Workonline says the deployment is part of efforts to deepen the strategic collaboration with Equinix, adding that it marks a step in improving connectivity and driving digital transformation across Africa.

“We’ve seen tremendous success in Asia and Europe through our partnership with Equinix, and we’re excited to bring that same level of connectivity excellence to Africa,” says Benjamin Deveaux, head of business development at Workonline Communications Group.

“Our collaboration with Equinix allows us to offer our customers unmatched performance, low-latency routing and the ability to scale seamlessly across multiple continents.”

Workonline and Equinix’s relationship dates to 2013, when the Pan-African IP provider established its point of presence in Equinix’s London data centre.

Since then, the companies have worked together to establish an intercontinental bridge between Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The Johannesburg JN1 deployment becomes the latest extension of the organisations’ collaborative effort to enhance connectivity between SA and the rest of the world, according to the statement.

Further, the collaboration is expected to help meet the growing demand for cloud services and interconnection solutions in the region, providing critical infrastructure to support enterprises, content providers and telecoms operators.

“As Equinix expands its presence in South Africa, Workonline will continue to provide the essential connectivity services needed to support their customers and drive innovation across Africa,” comments Sandile Dube, MD for South Africa at Equinix.

“Workonline’s expertise and longstanding commitment to the African market make them a strategic partner for Equinix as we continue to build out our African ecosystem.”

The company says its cross-connect density in markets like the UK will serve as a benchmark for what can be achieved in Africa. With Johannesburg now online, Workonline aims to replicate this success across Africa, bringing the same benefits of low-latency connectivity and global reach to the continent.

“By offering an extensive network of cross-connects in Equinix’s data centres, we are attracting large CDNs (content delivery networks) and international service providers to expand in Africa,” adds Deveaux.

“This model has been proven in London, and we’re confident it will succeed in Johannesburg as well, providing critical infrastructure to support the growth of the digital economy.”