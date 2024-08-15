New Lenovo ThinkPad workstations tick all the right boxes, now available from DCC Technologies

ThinkPad P16v Gen 2.

There are not many laptops that can keep pace with Lenovo’s ThinkPad workstation range, with two new models now available from official Lenovo distributor in South Africa, DCC Technologies.

Lenovo went all out when putting these workstations together, with the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 offering seriously impressive specifications – at a decent price.

First, a look at the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2, which includes the high-end Intel Core i7-13700HX processor to ensure maximum performance for large workloads. As expected, a dedicated graphics card helps ensure engineers, creatives and designers get the most out of this workstation, and for this purpose, NVIDIA’s RTX 2000 (8GB) Ada Generation fits perfectly.

For the ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 workstations, DCC Technologies is offering two options, one with an Intel Ultra 7 155H processor and the other with the impressive Intel Ultra 9 185H processor onboard. As two of the latest processors from Intel, they now include a neuro processing unit (NPU) called Intel AI Boost. The NPU allows AI workloads to run at low power while also making processing more efficient.

ThinkPad P16v Gen 2.

The ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 workstations are further boosted by dedicated graphic cards, offering the NVIDIA RTX 500 (4GB) Ada Generation on the Intel Ultra 7 workstation, while the powerful NVIDIA RTX 3000 (8GB) Ada Generation is included with the Intel Ultra 9. These GPUs push performance and speed even further and are well suited for graphic-intensive tasks or intense workflow.

Importantly, all three Lenovo ThinkPad workstations come with a significant 32GB of DDR5 RAM that does duty alongside the CPU and GPU to consistently provide performance when you need it most.

ThinkPad P16 Gen 2.

Lenovo further ensures working on these ThinkPad workstations is a pleasure thanks to the crystal clear 16-inch IPS display with 1 920 x 1 200 pixels resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. This is further enhanced by a backlit keyboard with number pad and a wide trackpad, not to forget the ThinkPad’s ubiquitous red TrackPoint.

Of course, you cannot talk about ThinkPad without mentioning the built-to-last build quality, including being MIL-STD tested for durability. These workstations are also safe on the inside thanks to a fingerprint reader for secure log-in, a self-healing BIOS and ThinkShield, Lenovo’s comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end protection. And to help with detailed online meetings, Lenovo includes a 1 080P camera with Privacy Shutter and Dual Array Microphones for extra clarity.

ThinkPad P16 Gen 2.

For those who travel a lot, a four-cell 90Whr battery on the ThinkPad P16v workstations makes light work of the day, while the six-cell 94Whr battery on the ThinkPad P16 can extend your working hours even longer.

“Lenovo’s ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 and ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 are high-end workstations that actually costs less than one would think,” says Samantha Cook, Lenovo Product Manager at DCC Technologies. “Those familiar with the ThinkPad range will know about its dependability, with these Lenovo workstations adding versatility to considerable onboard performance. They are as ready for graphic-intensive workloads as they are for spreadsheets,” Cook concludes.