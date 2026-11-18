Paratus Group attendees at Africa Tech Festival.

Paratus Group, the pan-African telecommunications and network services provider, has this last month alone opened new operations in Lesotho and Malawi, which will provide enterprise connectivity solutions, including high-speed, low-latency LEO (low earth orbit) satellite services, backed by local technical expertise and the group’s wider network infrastructure.

Paratus Group now holds licences covering a potential population of 500 million people across 16 countries in sub-equatorial Africa through its contiguous network. These new operating companies, together with ongoing network infrastructure investment and a growing range of connectivity solutions, further strengthen the group’s integrated African network that links businesses and telecommunications operators across African borders and to international markets.

The two new companies are led by experienced female executives. Makali Lepholisa, Managing Director of Paratus Lesotho, brings more than 20 years of business leadership experience, while Tiwonge Chirambo, Country Manager of Paratus Malawi, has over a decade of experience in enterprise technology, telecommunications and business development.

Paratus Group Chief Operations Officer, Marius van Vuuren, says that the group’s expansion is about much more than entering new markets. “We're building a network that connects African businesses to the rest of the world. By combining our own infrastructure with the latest connectivity technologies and strong local operations, we can deliver reliable services wherever our customers need them."

Recent infrastructure developments reinforce this strategy. In Tanzania, Paratus established a new point of presence (POP) at Wingu Data Center in Dar es Salaam, strengthening its East African network and supporting the Kigali-Mombasa (K2M) connectivity strategy. The POP connects Tanzania to regional routes extending through east and southern Africa and onward to international markets.

In Zimbabwe, the group has expanded its regional fibre infrastructure through the high-capacity Plumtree-Bulawayo route, part of a wider cross-border corridor designed to strengthen connectivity between southern African markets. Using dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) technology, the infrastructure supports capacity exceeding 10 terabits per second, with an initial equipped capacity of 800Gbps.

Alongside these terrestrial network investments, Paratus continues to expand its LEO satellite connectivity capabilities, providing enterprises with high-speed, low-latency solutions in areas where traditional infrastructure is limited. These services complement the group's fibre network, extending connectivity into remote and underserved locations while supporting business continuity and network resilience.

Van Vuuren adds: "Africa's connectivity needs are developing fast. Businesses want greater reliability, more flexibility and seamless connectivity across borders. Our continued investment in infrastructure and new technologies means we can meet those needs through one network and one trusted partner."