New PICO® Nexμs™ Jetting System Connects Fluid Dispensing to Industry 4.0 Efficiency

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the PICO Nexμs Jetting System to revolutionize jet dispensing efficiency.

For most automated production machines, standard jetting controllers are panel-mounted away from the point of dispense, making adjustment and monitoring of the dispensing parameters inconvenient to the user. The PICO Nexμs jetting controller eliminates this hassle. Its compact, 24V DIN-rail construction makes it easy to mount inside an existing machine cabinet, saving valuable space near the automated machine. It is especially well suited in multi-valve installations where machine real estate is limited.

PICO Nexμs controllers use standard Industrial Ethernet protocols such as PROFINET® and EtherNet/IP™ to communicate with programmable logic controllers (PLCs) or other plant controllers. This allows manufacturers to control multiple jetting systems through a human machine interface (HMI) at the point of dispense.

Its intuitive web interface simplifies setup, programming, and monitoring. Adjust cycle, pulse, frequency, and more for real-time control. A history of dispensing parameters can be stored here for optimal quality control.

“PICO Nexμs is the Core of Connectivity. It is all about connections. That’s what PICO Nexμs does. It connects to the Pμlse jet valve. It connects to factory automation. It connects to the jetting process controls. It connects to the machine. And it connects the machine operator via HMI for real time manufacturing information, enabling a data-driven production process and greater production yields and efficiencies,” said Claude Bergeron, PICO Product Line Manager, Nordson EFD.

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com, linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email at info@nordsonefd.com, or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.