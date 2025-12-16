New Survey of Nearly 4,300 C-suite Leaders Reveals Intensifying Demand for Faster Innovation, Higher ROI and Stronger Business Resilience

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, managed services and Agentic AI ERP innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced the findings of its new global survey, “C-suite Imperatives: Accelerating Innovation in a Shifting Landscape.” The research was conducted in partnership with Censuswide surveying nearly 4,300 CFOs, CIOs, CEOs and CISOs across the globe, examining the pressures influencing executive-level technology decisions and the priorities shaping their investment strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216456670/en/

The analysis shows executives are recalibrating their strategies around AI, automation and resilience as boards push for faster innovation and clearer business outcomes. While many organizations continue to manage shrinking budgets and heightened cybersecurity concerns, leaders also point to a widening talent gap and increasing frustration with vendor-directed ERP roadmaps that can slow transformation efforts. In fact, 97% of C-suites note that while their current ERP systems meet their business requirements for the most part, 23% of workforce time is spent maintaining existing systems.

Key Finding #1: C-suites Are Aligning Long-term Strategy Around AI and Automation

44% of leaders identify AI and automation as the top capabilities they need to support both short- and long-term IT initiatives.

Automation and AI represent the most important five-year priority for executives, with 46% of CIOs and 43% of CEOs naming these capabilities as their top imperative. While cybersecurity, compliance and cost optimization still dominate near-term initiatives, leaders report a growing focus on building a reliable foundation for intelligent operations, supported by strengthened business continuity planning and expanded skills development. More than a third (35%) of respondents say they aim to transform their organizations into data-driven businesses over this period. C-suites can benefit from spending less on costly upgrades of still high-value ERP and investing more in meaningful innovation like automation and AI.

Key Finding #2: ROI Expectations Are Rising as Executives Demand Measurable Outcomes

C-suites most often collaborate with CIOs (31%) and CEOs (27%) on IT initiatives, highlighting a need for earlier CFO involvement as ROI expectations rise.

C-suites are placing sharper scrutiny on investment results, with CIOs, CEOs and CFOs identifying benefits realization as their primary measure of ROI. Leaders expect approximately 27% of payback within the first one to two years, increasing to 37% within three to five years, and nearly half (48%) of total expected ROI beyond six years. CISOs express similar expectations but place slightly more emphasis on direct financial benefit. These findings reflect increasing pressure to prioritize technology initiatives that create lasting impact while maintaining cost predictability. While their vision for the future of ERP varies, nearly 70% of C-suite leaders don’t see traditional ERP in the mix — 33% believe Agentic ERP that is autonomous with AI-driven decision-making is the future.

“As economic and operational pressures intensify, executives are taking a far more disciplined approach to technology investment. The findings clearly show that organizations want measurable results, faster payback cycles and far more flexibility in how they allocate their budgets,” said Rimini Street CFO, Michael Perica. “A business-driven enterprise software roadmap — not one dictated by vendors — puts leaders in control of where and when they invest. This allows them to redirect resources from costly, low-ROI activities toward initiatives like agentic AI, that will improve efficiency, strengthen resilience and support long-term growth and innovation.”

Key Finding #3: Talent Shortages and System Support Demands Are Slowing Innovation

36% of C-suite leaders say skills gaps are limiting their ability to pursue growth opportunities, and 23% state that project delays are becoming a concern due to insufficient talent.

A near unanimous 98% of executives report that IT talent shortages are affecting their ability to achieve their technology vision, and 68% say the impact is significant. Although 97% say their current ERP systems largely meet business needs, limited vendor support forces internal teams to devote more time to maintenance, delaying strategic initiatives. As a result, 99% of respondents are outsourcing key IT services, particularly in cybersecurity, infrastructure and application support, to supplement internal capacity and reduce operational risk. Optimization is another way organizations can unlock greater value from their enterprise software investments and remove obstacles that delay projects and slow innovation.

Key Finding #4: C-suites Are Prioritizing Resilience Amid Rising Risk and Vendor Constraints

69% of leaders anticipate significant changes on the horizon for their ERP investments.

Every respondent (100%) indicated that business risk reduction is a top priority this year, underscoring ongoing concern about cybersecurity threats, supply chain disruptions and economic volatility. To increase business agility and resiliency, leaders are investing in business continuity planning (45%), securing alternative sourcing suppliers (45%) and augmenting their workforce (44%). Vendor lock-in remains a consistent source of frustration for 35% of C-suites, who cite forced upgrades, limited flexibility and high costs as barriers to achieving long-term technology goals.

“The traditional ERP model is being reimagined as new technologies like Agentic AI redefine expectations for speed, flexibility and intelligence,” said Rimini Street’s Global CIO, Joe Locandro. “Executives want the freedom to modernize and innovate on their own terms, breaking free from vendor-driven upgrade cycles that consume budget without delivering proportional value. By stabilizing and maximizing the ERP foundation already in place, organizations can redirect time and resources toward strategic AI-driven initiatives that generate more meaningful results.”

The full report is available for download, C-suite Imperatives: Accelerating Innovation in a Shifting Landscape.